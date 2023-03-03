It’s over. Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix split after nine years together, a source confirms to In Touch. The couple sparked breakup speculation following rumors that Tom allegedly cheated with Raquel Leviss.

“The rumor is true — they, in fact, broke up due to Tom cheating on her with Raquel,” a source close to Ariana tells In Touch.

TMZ was first to report the news on Friday, March 3. Tom, 39, and Ariana, 37, decided to call it quits shortly after finding out that the Schwartz & Sandy’s cofounder was allegedly unfaithful during their relationship and hooked up with Raquel, 28, the outlet reported. VPR producers heard about the pair’s breakup and documented the full cast’s reactions

Ariana appears to have deactivated her Instagram shortly after news broke of their split. Both Tom and Raquel’s social media accounts, however, are still active.

Fellow VPR costar and Raquel’s ex-fiancé, James Kennedy, reacted to the news of Tom and Ariana’s reported split via his own Instagram by resharing TMZ’s article to his account.

“Hope you all feel as sick as I do. This explains everything,” James, 31, wrote in a comment under his post. He then responded to a separate commenter, writing, “Read it and weep. Tom’s a f—king creep!”

Just days prior, Tom and Ariana were last seen together on Wednesday, March 1, as he rang in the release of his new single, “Superstars,” alongside his band, Tom Sandoval & the MOST Extras.

Earlier this year, Ariana shut down rumors that she and Tom were in an open relationship after the season 10 trailer dropped.

“We don’t have an open relationship,” Ariana wrote via Twitter in January. “I’m really not that cool. Thought that was obvious. #pumprules.”

Her tweet came three months after breakup rumors circulated after a social media user claimed that the pair called it quits in September 2022.

“Y’all. I think the rumors are true,” the anonymous person tweeted that month. “Boots are on the ground and @ariana2525 is NOT at Sandoval’s show.”

However, Ariana clapped back by dispelling the claim, tweeting in response, “I just got back to L.A. from [Florida] last night after a very devastating family emergency. I am taking it easy and practicing self-care. We are very much together and in love. You never know what someone is going through so this stuff is honestly quite rude given the REAL situation.”

For James’ part, he and Raquel were together for five years and engaged for seven months before breaking up in December 2021.

“After these five wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement,” the former couple wrote in a joint Instagram statement at the time. “We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”

Less than one year later, Raquel made headlines after she made out with fellow VPR star Tom Schwartz in August 2022. She later exclusively told Life & Style that she has “no regrets” about the kiss.

“As a single person, I feel like I’m putting myself first for the very first time in my life, and I thought that Schwartz was very [and] has always been super sweet,” Raquel explained in February 2023. “I was never really attracted to him or thought of him in that way until after James and I broke up. So, it was something that interested me, and I gave it a shot.”