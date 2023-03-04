Love triangle? Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix split after nine years together, a ​source confirmed to In Touch on Friday, March 3, amid rumors ​that Tom cheated on Ariana with VPR costar Raquel Leviss. Keep reading for everything we know about the alleged cheating scandal.

Did Tom Sandoval Cheat on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss?

Ariana and the Tom Tom owner split after he allegedly cheated on her with Raquel, a source confirmed to In Touch. TMZ was first to report the news

Although none of the VPR stars confirmed the claims, Ariana deleted her Instagram account following the cheating allegations.

When Did Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Start Dating?

The former SUR bartenders confirmed they were dating in February 2014 at the Vanderpump Rules season 2 reunion. ​However, they first sparked ​romance rumors while Tom was ​still dating his ex-girlfriend and former Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute. Both Tom and Ariana denied the cheating claims at the time.

Were Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Engaged?

Although the Schwartz & Sandys co-owner and Ariana dated for almost a decade, they had no plans of getting engaged.

Four years into their relationship, Tom admitted he and his ​Fancy AF Cocktails ​​​​coauthor were “probably never” getting engaged.

“It’s not on the agenda for us,” Madix told Us Weekly alongside Tom in December 2018. “I feel like I have way too much stuff I’ve got to do, you know? I’ve got to travel the world, I’ve got to be a successful businesswoman, I’ve got to put out a series of cocktail books.”

Tom added, “To me, we’d rather put our money in that investment than, to us, marriage or a wedding and all that, an expensive ring.”

Tom And Ariana Sparked Split Rumors In The Past

Ariana and Tom responded to “blind items” that claimed they split in October 2022.

“If you were to follow all of those things — I mean, we’ve been together for almost nine years — you would think we’ve broken up, like, 50 times,” Ariana told Us Weekly at the time.

Were Tom And Ariana In An Open Relationship?

In 2023, rumors swirled that Tom and Ariana were in an open relationship and the Something About Her co-owner quickly shut them down.

“We don’t have an open relationship,” she tweeted on January 9, 2023 – before deactivating her account.

Shutterstock

Ariana followed the message up with a second tweet, writing, “I’m really not that cool. Thought that was obvious. #pumprules.”

One month later, Ariana admitted she addressed the rumors with Us Weekly, claiming she didn’t want the rumor to become bigger.

She also noted, “Honestly, it would be really sexy if we were, but we’re not.”

Who Did Raquel Leviss Date On ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

Fans met Raquel during the season 5 premiere in November 2016, when she was introduced as James Kennedy’s girlfriend. The former couple met earlier that year at a New Year’s Eve party.

Although the DJ and Raquel had a rocky relationship ​amid James’ sobriety journey, they got engaged in May 2021. James popped the big question in front of their VPR costars during a “Rachella” party at Empire Polo Fields in Palm Desert, California.

However, they announced that they called off their engagement and split that December while filming the VPR season 9 reunion.

Raquel also shared the news with her fans via Instagram on December 5, 2021.

“After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement. We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore,” she wrote at the time. “We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”

Following her split from James, the Sonoma State University graduate went on a date with VPR alum Peter Madrigal, which was featured during the show’s ​10th season.

Although fans are waiting to see how that plays out on the show, they are not currently romantically involved.

Has Raquel Leviss Been Involved In Another ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Love Triangle?

Raquel is currently in the hot seat during Vanderpump Rules season 10 after she kissed Tom Schwartz, ​after his March 2022 split from ex-wife Katie Maloney. Their divorce was finalized that October.

Courtesy of Raquel Leviss/Instagram

However, she exclusively told Life & Style that she had “no regrets” about her hookup with Tom at Scheana Shay’s wedding in August 2022.

“[Fans] probably have a soft spot for Katie, which is completely understandable,” she said at the time.

The women have yet to make amends and Katie deemed Raquel as a “desperado” in the influencer’s February 18, 2023, Instagram photo featuring Tom.