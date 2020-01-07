Watch out, world! There’s a new mom on the loose. Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden surprised us all when they announced the birth of their daughter Raddix on Friday, January 3. The first-time parents are leaning on Benji’s twin brother, Joel Madden, and sister-in-law Nicole Richie for parenting tips, a source told In Touch exclusively.

“Cameron is definitely looking to Nicole for advice and for a helping hand,” the insider shared. “Cameron thinks Nicole is amazing, how she juggles work with her family and always seems to be making the best choices for her kids.”

Not only are the ladies connected through marriage, but they are really close friends. “Best friends married to twin brothers — only in Hollywood!” the insider joked. “Cameron and Nicole live a few houses away from each other in the same development. They spend so much time at each other’s houses and Cameron and Benji have always helped out Nicole and Joel with their kids. They are super close,” the source dished.

The new mom, 47, also admires the 38-year-old’s healthy lifestyle and hopes to implement the same for her daughter. “Cameron is very health-minded and is so impressed with how knowledgeable Nicole is about nutrition and keeping a healthy home environment for her kids,” the source said. “She will be modeling herself after Nicole for sure!”

The Good Charlotte lead guitarist, 40, and the There’s Something About Mary actress took to Instagram to share the news of the birth of their daughter, writing, “Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden.” The message continued, “She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are also overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So, we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really, really cute!! Some would even say RAD.”