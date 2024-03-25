Princess Eugenie reflected on the importance of family just two days after Princess Kate Middleton revealed her cancer diagnosis.

Eugenie, 34, took to Instagram on Sunday, March 24, to mark her birthday, which was on Saturday, March 23. “The best gift of all are my boys … so on this birthday I’m cherishing family and loved ones,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself holding one of her sons.

Prince William’s cousin – who is the daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew – is the proud mother of sons August, 3, and Ernst, 9 months, with husband Jack Brooksbank.

While Eugenie noted how important family is to her in the caption, she did not specifically address Kate, 42, in the post. She celebrated her 34th birthday just two days after the Princess of Wales announced she had been diagnosed with cancer. Kate shared the news following months of speculation regarding her health after she stepped out of the spotlight following an abdominal procedure in January.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in early stages of that treatment,” she explained in a video shared via X on March 22. “It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to [the kids] in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I’m going to be OK.”

Kate – who shares kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with William, 41 – then called her husband a “great source of comfort” during the difficult time.

“I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits,” Kate added. “We hope that you’ll understand that as a family we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery.”

Leon Neal/Getty Images

While Kate and William have continued to keep a low profile following the announcement, it was revealed that she was heavily involved in the announcement process. “She wrote every word herself,” a palace insider told People about Kate on March 24. “She wrote the words herself, delivered it personally and wanted to decide when the time was right to hit the world with this news.”

Meanwhile, William also released a statement thanking the public for their support after his wife shared her diagnosis with the world. “The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the U.K., across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message,” the statement read, per Us Weekly. “They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time.”