One day after Kate Middleton announced that she was undergoing treatment for cancer, the princess and her husband, Prince William, thanked the public for their support in a joint statement.

“The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the U.K., across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message,” the statement, which was obtained by Us Weekly on March 23, said. “They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time.”

After weeks of public speculation about Kate’s health, the Princess of Wales, 42, confirmed her cancer diagnosis on March 22. She received her diagnosis after having planned abdominal surgery on January 16. Kate revealed that doctors initially thought her condition was “noncancerous,” but discovered that cancer had been present after the surgery.

The royal confirmed that she was in the “early stages” of “preventative chemotherapy” treatment at the suggestion of her medical team. Regarding why she waited to share her diagnosis, Kate explained, “It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to [the kids] in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I’m going to be OK.”

Kate and William, 41, share children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. While the princess said that she is “well and getting stronger every day,” she also reiterated to the public that she would be continuing to recover and undergo treatments privately.

“We hope that you’ll understand that as a family we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment,” she concluded. “My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery.”

Kate did not specify a date for her return to public engagements. The palace initially said she would be returning after Easter (March 31), but that was before the family got the news that cancer had been found during the operation.

The family has not confirmed what kind of cancer Kate has. Meanwhile, William’s father, King Charles III, is also currently battling the disease. While Buckingham Palace has not specified his type of cancer, a source exclusively told In Touch on March 22 that he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and given two years to live.

After Kate announced her diagnosis, the king released a statement and said he was “so proud” of his daughter-in-law for “her courage in speaking as she did.” He also confirmed that the two were “in the closest contact” amid their treatments and recoveries.