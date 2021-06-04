Something’s brewing in psychic Sally Morgan’s crystal ball. Princess Diana’s friend and celebrity clairvoyant unveiled her predictions of the future of the late royal’s son Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage.

Sally — who was a close friend of the Princess of Wales — appeared on Australia’s The Morning Show and revealed her prophecies for Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36.

The 69-year-old told hosts Kylie Gillies and Matt Shirvington that she could foresee a long marriage between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“I see for her … she’s got great love in her marriage with him,” Sally said. “I know lots of predictions say it won’t last, but I think their marriage will last.”

She continued, “It will run its full course. I think there’s absolutely no doubt she has laid down the law and it’s going to be how she wants it. There’s no doubt about that.”

Sally became friends with Diana through her sister, Lady Sarah McCorquodale. The psychic elaborated on meeting Diana and their friendly relationship. “It’s only now that I look back and realize just how amazing it was to be able to speak to her for four and a half years, almost daily,” Sally explained. She also admitted that she was “very close to them both for a long time,” but she is no longer in touch with Lady Sarah, 66.

Meghan and Harry married at St. George’s Chapel on May 19, 2018. The following year, the couple welcomed their son, Archie. The former Suits actress is currently pregnant with their second child, a baby girl.

Matt Dunham/AP/Shutterstock

However, a source previously revealed to In Touch that Meghan is having a “tougher” time with her second pregnancy.

“Meghan hasn’t been sleeping, has a lot of nausea and she’s had to cancel a couple of professional obligations,” the insider said. “It’s not going as easily as her last.”

The two are gearing up for their newest addition, who is set to arrive later this summer. An insider previously dished to Life & Style that Meghan and Harry are trying to spend as much one-on-one time as they can with Archie, 2, before their little girl joins the family.

“To wind down and switch off, they go for family walks on the beach and spend time in their beautiful garden,” the source explained about the family’s daily activities. “Archie’s a real water baby and loves being in the pool. Harry can’t wait to teach him to swim this summer.”