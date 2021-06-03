Meghan Markle is not having an easy time with her second pregnancy, a source tells In Touch exclusively. The Duchess of Sussex is currently expecting a baby girl with husband Prince Harry but is having a “tougher” pregnancy this time around.

“Meghan hasn’t been sleeping, has a lot of nausea and she’s had to cancel a couple of professional obligations,” the insider says. “It’s not going as easily as her last.”

The former Suits star, 39, already shares son Archie Harrison, 2, with the Duke of Sussex. The couple announced they were expecting another little one on Valentine’s Day 2021. The family moved to California in March 2020 after they decided to step down as senior members of the royal family.

The Invictus Games founder, 36, and his wife are just the sweetest doting parents to baby Archie. They shared a cute photo for his second birthday on May 6. The snap showed Archie from behind holding a balloon on the website for their non-profit organization Archewell.

The little one wore a sweater and stood in a luscious yard surrounded by trees. The picture was taken by the royal couple, according to the photo credit.

Joe Pugliese

The parents are trying to savor every moment with Archie before the arrival of baby No. 2.

An insider previously dished to Life & Style the duo are trying hard to spend as much quality time as they can with their son.

“To wind down and switch off, they go for family walks on the beach and spend time in their beautiful garden,” the source explained about the family’s daily activities. “Archie’s a real water baby and loves being in the pool. Harry can’t wait to teach him to swim this summer.”

The source added, “Archie can’t wait to meet his baby sister and loves putting his hand on his mummy’s tummy and feeling the baby move. He’s such a caring, bright, loving little boy and is super advanced for his age.”

Meghan previously suffered a miscarriage before becoming pregnant with her second child. She detailed her misfortune in an opinion piece in the New York Times back in November 2020.

“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” she wrote at the time. “In being invited to share our pain, together we take the first steps toward healing.”