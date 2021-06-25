Keeping their distance. Prince Harry and his father, Prince Charles, are “not on speaking terms” with each other weeks before Princess Diana’s memorial statue unveiling n July 1. A source exclusively reveals to In Touch the status of the estranged pair’s relationship.

“Tensions continue to run high between Charles and Harry. Neither are willing to bury the hatchet,” the insider says. “Their relationship is boarding on irreparable.”

“Harry doesn’t particularly want to see Charles on his return to the U.K. and the feeling is mutual,” the source adds.

Harry, 36, arrived in his homeland of England on June 25 to attend the unveiling of a statue honoring his late mother at Kensington Palace. The event is scheduled to take place the following week. The Duke of Sussex is set to reunite with his brother, Prince William, and other members of the royal family.

Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, stayed in their home in California with their son, Archie, and daughter, Lilibet Diana. The last time Harry met with his family back in the U.K. was for Prince Philip’s funeral in April.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

A separate source previously revealed that Harry’s older brother Prince William is not looking forward to seeing him again at the statue unveiling.

The Duke of Cambridge, 39, has “zero interest in hanging out with Harry on a social level” during the Invictus Games’ founder’s visit.

“William and Harry are on the same page about keeping the peace at the unveiling of the Diana statue,” the source said. “Their inner circle is hoping that it’ll be an opportunity for the boys to reconnect in person on July 1.”

“He can’t just forgive Harry for throwing the royals under the bus at the flick of a switch. Maybe he’ll feel differently when they come face to face and see each other in person, but it’s looking highly unlikely,” the insider continued.

Tensions have been running high between Harry, Meghan, 39, and the rest of the Firm since the couple’s bombshell CBS interview. Harry and the former actress sat down to discuss their decision to leave royal life behind and their mental health struggles.

Harry spoke about his relationship with William during the interview and said, “You know, as I’ve said before, I love William to bits. He’s my brother. We’ve been through hell together. I mean, we have a shared experience. But we — you know, we’re on — we’re on different paths.” Harry later added, “The relationship is space, at the moment. And, you know, time heals all things, hopefully.”

Regarding his relationship with his father, Harry said that Charles, 72, stopped taking his calls once he moved with Meghan to Canada in March 2020.

“It was like I need to do this for my family. This is not a surprise to anybody. It’s really sad that it’s gotten to this point, but I’ve got to do something for my own mental health, my wife’s, and for Archie’s, as well, because I could see where this was headed,” Harry said.