Nearly one month after Queen Elizabeth II died, her cause of death has been revealed after the National Records of Scotland released the official registration of the queen’s death on Thursday, September 29.

The British monarch’s caused of death was listed as “old age” on the document, which was shared by royal reporter Omid Scobie. It also confirmed that Elizabeth died on September 8 at 3:10 p.m. local time at Balmoral Castle. Fittingly, her occupation is listed as “Her Majesty The Queen.”

The National Records of Scotland have released the official registration of The Queen’s passing, detailing that she left this world at 3:10pm on September 8. Occupation: Her Majesty The Queen pic.twitter.com/45RhtQpV5z — Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 29, 2022

As In Touch previously reported, she died on September 8 at the age of 96. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the official Twitter account of the royal family wrote on the day of her passing. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Beginning in 1952, the Queen served Great Britain and its Commonwealth as its sovereign up until her death.

While she lived a long and healthy life, the death of her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, in April 2021 at the age of 99 took a toll on her. The Duke of Edinburgh had been a steadfast presence by her side for her entire time on the British throne, while he served as the leader when it came to their personal affairs involving their family.

Shutterstock

Signs of the Queen’s declining health started to show in October 2021. At the time, she used a walking stick for the first time publicly during an engagement. She then “reluctantly” agreed to cancel a two-day trip to Northern Ireland that was scheduled for October 20 and 21.

“Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow,” a statement from Buckingham Palace read at the time, adding, “The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future.”

In June, the Queen celebrated the Platinum Jubilee in honor of her 70 years on the throne. However, she missed several events after she experienced “discomfort” during the Trooping the Colour parade.

Now that the Queen has passed away, her eldest son, Prince Charles, will take on the role as king.

Before Charles, 73, officially takes on the role, a group of royal advisors known as the Privy Council will convene at St. James’s Palace in London for an “Accession Council.” During the meeting, they will formally recognize the transition of power and proclaim the new monarch.

Charles will then take an oath to preserve the Church of Scotland, while the members of Parliament will also gather to take oaths of allegiance to the new sovereign.