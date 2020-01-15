Mum’s the word. Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas has taken a stance to stay out of the royal drama that has plagued the 35-year-old and his wife, Duchess Meghan. The two decided in early January to take a step back from their royal duties, causing a stir across the pond, and Cressida wants nothing to do with it.

“I wouldn’t take a position on that because it would be a headline,” the 30-year-old told the Evening Standard in an interview published on Wednesday, January 15. “Also, out of respect. [The relationship] feels like a long time ago. When it comes up, it feels strange because I’m in a different place,” she added when asked whether she sympathized with her fellow actress, 38.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

The couple took to Instagram to share their big announcement with the world on January 8. “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” they wrote. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

After enduring continuous public ridicule, the couple “had enough of the negative press” and royal “rules and regulations,” an insider told In Touch exclusively. They are “willing to give it all up and gradually become financially independent,” the source said, adding, “They want their own life.”

While the family of three strives to live independently from their royal roots, they seem to think a great amount of distance is in order. They announced their plan to split their time between the United Kingdom and North America, although their decision to relocate doesn’t come as a surprise.

“They’ve been talking about the move for a while,” another insider told In Touch. “It’s not a new thing. They already have a home setting there and have been coming and going for months! But being based in Canada for six weeks was enough time to make them certain about the decision. While they’ll also be spending time in the UK, Canada will be their main base.”