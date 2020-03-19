Prince Harry revealed the highly anticipated Invictus Games have been held off amid the coronavirus pandemic in a new video statement, expressing that it was “an incredibly difficult decision for all of [them] to have to make.” The father of one said the foundation wanted to ensure everyone involved was safe, and postposing the event was the “most sensible” option.

“I’m so grateful for everybody that’s worked so hard over the last couple of weeks to try and find any alternative to try and carry out these games in a different way, in a safe way,” Harry, 35, said in a clip posted via Twitter on Thursday, March 19. Now, the annual multi-sport event will be going on sometime in 2021, which will allow more time to prepare.

Our Patron the #DukeofSussex has released a video message to the #InvictusGames competitors recognising their disappointment at the news, but that it’s the best outcome for their safety and recovery. #CoronavirusUpdate #IG2020 https://t.co/STbVVpILeC — Invictus Games Foundation (@WeAreInvictus) March 19, 2020

“I know how disappointed you must all be,” he said. “This is a focus that so many of you need. I would encourage you to maintain that focus as best you can. The good thing is you have an extra 12 or so months to be even fitter, to get even fitter than you already are, to be at your absolute top mental and physical fitness.”

Harry also told viewers to take care of themselves during this very uncertain time. “Please look after your families. Please look out for one another,” he added, before confirming they will have a set date once the concerns surrounding COVID-19 dissipate.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The Invictus Games are for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, and they were originally going to begin in May 2020 in the Hague, Netherlands. Harry founded the event back in 2014.

Amid the outbreak, Harry has even decided to take precautions with his own family. He and his wife, Meghan Markle, have opted to postpone their upcoming trip to Los Angeles to visit her mother, Doria Ragland.

“Their son, Archie, won’t be able to see his grandma until later on this year, unless she decides to fly to Canada,” a source exclusively told In Touch. “Harry told Queen [Elizabeth] he’ll bring Archie back to the U.K. in May, but if the coronavirus escalates, he’ll have to rethink the decision.”

