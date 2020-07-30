Shake It, Mama! Pregnant Nicki Minaj Shows Off Her Baby Bump While Dancing to Her New Song

Mama’s got moves! Pregnant Nicki Minaj showed off her growing baby bump while dancing to her new song “Move Ya Hips.”

“#MoveYaHips out now,” the rapper captioned an Instagram video of herself grooving to her track, which dropped on Thursday, July 30. The mom-to-be mouthed the lyrics to her song while wearing a blue sports bra and high waisted panties. Her tummy was on full display in her athleisure two-piece set.

Shutterstock

Nicki revealed she and her husband, Kenneth Petty, are expecting their first baby on July 20. She shared the news by posting some maternity shots to Instagram with the caption, “Preggers.” In a follow-up post, she added, “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement and gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.”

The “Feeling Myself” rapper first hinted she was expecting when she posted a video of her husband rubbing her tummy in February. While fans speculated that Nicki was pregnant, she kept her exciting news on the down-low. “Why does he keep rubbing your stomach? Hmmm,” one fan asked the Grammy nominee. Nicki replied, “Babe, u [sic] gotta ask him. He rubs my feet [and] my stomach. I’ma tell him stop rubbing my stomach tho [sic]. Cuz chile …”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

The couple has been dropping hints about the sex of the baby since sharing the news. Fans thought she was having a girl after her feminine-themed pregnancy announcement, but then she posted a photo of masculine baby clothes.

Nicki’s pregnancy news comes shortly after she and Kenneth tied the knot in October 2019 in a secret wedding ceremony. The couple first went public with their relationship in December 2018, but the duo has a long history together. Nicki met her husband when she was just 14 years old and the pair briefly dated in the past before reconnecting.

Since going public with her relationship with Kenneth, the rapper has been under fire for the music industry professional’s shady record. Kenneth is a registered sex offender and was convicted of first-degree rape in 1995. He was sentenced to 18-54 months in prison. Years later, he was found guilty of manslaughter in 2006. He was released in 2013 after seven years in prison.

Despite Kenneth’s past, Nicki continues to defend him and praise their relationship. She clearly can’t wait to start a family with her husband.