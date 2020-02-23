Is Nicki Minaj pregnant? Fans think the rapper may be expecting baby No. 1 with her husband, Kenneth Petty, after she shared a video clip on Instagram of her man rubbing her belly on Sunday, February 23. But shortly after her followers started speculating, she responded to a fan in a comment.

“Why does he keep rubbing your stomach? Hmmm,” one fan wrote. Nicki, 37, responded, “Babe, u [sic] gotta ask him. He rubs my feet [and] my stomach. I’ma [sic] tell him stop rubbing my stomach tho [sic]. Cuz chile [sic] …”

It makes sense that fans would think the “Yikes” rapper was pregnant. The clip in question was recorded on the couple’s private jet on their way to vacation in Nicki’s home country of Trinidad to enjoy the traditional carnival festivities. In the selfie video, Nicki captured her man’s hand gently rubbing her midsection before she panned the camera up to their faces. “We’re on our way to Trinidad with your dad,” Kenneth, 41, could be heard saying toward the end of the vid.

This isn’t the first time the “Megatron” artist sparked pregnancy rumors on the ‘gram. On February 18, she shared a photo of her and her hubby posing for sexy photos during their night out on the town for New York Fashion Week. “[Face with raised eyebrow emoji] When u [sic] let ya [sic] man drunk friend take y’all [sic] pics [woman facepalming emoji],” she captioned the candid shot. “I got [two] days of pics that all look like this. But there’s a lot to celebrate. [red heart emoji] [folded hands emoji]. #Yikes deleting this soon LOL.”

Fans took to the comments to speculate about what Nicki meant by saying there was a lot to celebrate. “U [sic] pregnant,” one fan wrote with two eyes emojis. “A baby is in your belly,” another fan guessed, adding a two hearts emoji and a smiling face with heart eyes emoji.

Nicki and Ken tied the knot on October 12, 2019, in a secret wedding ceremony. While it seems like the couple is just trolling fans and may not actually be pregnant for now, Nicki has been open about wanting to become a mother sometime in the near future.

“I’m not saying I’m pregnant. That’s the end goal,” she said during an episode of her Apple Music Beats 1 show “Queen Radio,” which aired in 2019. “I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there I don’t want to compromise that for anyone or anything.”