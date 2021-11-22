Jennifer Lawrence reflected on the “trauma” she endured when hackers published nude photos of her on the internet.

“Anybody can go look at my naked body without my consent, any time of the day,” the pregnant actress — who is expecting baby No. 1 with husband Cooke Maroney — told Vanity Fair. “Somebody in France just published them. My trauma will exist forever.”

The Silver Linings Playbook star, 31, was the first of over 100 high-profile individuals who had been targeted in the 2014 scandal. Other celebrities whose naked pictures were leaked on the website 4chan, an image-sharing forum linked to the Apple iCloud, included Cara Delevingne, Kate Upton, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Selena Gomez and more.

Prior to her latest interview, Lawrence discussed the leak in 2017. “When the hacking thing happened, it was so unbelievably violating that you can’t even put it into words,” she told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “I think that I’m still actually processing it. When I first found out it was happening, my security reached out to me. It was happening minute-to-minute — it was almost like a ransom situation where they were releasing new ones every hour or so.”

“And, I don’t know, I feel like I got gang-banged by the f–king planet — like, there’s not one person in the world that is not capable of seeing these intimate photos of me,” the Hunger Games alum continued. “You can just be at a barbecue and somebody can just pull them up on their phone. That was a really impossible thing to process.”

