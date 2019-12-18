Courtesy of Diamond Foxxx/Instagram

She’s ready to clear the air. 90 Day Fiancé star Stephanie Woodcock addressed her nude photo scandal while taking to Instagram with a statement on Tuesday, December 17. The TLC alum — who became famous for being the grandmother of Robert’s son, Bryson — began her message by stating how there are “two sides to every story.”

The TV personality posted a photo of Robert’s recent Q&A on the social media platform. It showed a fan asking, “Why did grandma GG send you a picture of her privates? Can you elaborate lol.” He replied, “She said it was by accident.”

Now, Stephanie (a.k.a. Diamond Foxxx) is speaking out about the ordeal to explain why the NSFW snaps were sent to Robert in the first place. “I was texting my husband [Ben] while I was out of town for work. I was sending MY HUSBAND pictures of myself when Robert texted in the middle of this and I inadvertently sent a picture to Robert, ON ACCIDENT,” she explained.

“I was genuinely mortified and wanted to jump off a bridge when I realized what had happened,” the star continued. “There’s unlimited pictures of me on the internet so why would I send pictures to Robert of myself? I know I’m not the only who has sent a text to the wrong person by accident. This has been blown out of proportion unnecessarily so.”

As viewers may recall, Stephanie opened up about her line of work earlier this season. She surprised Robert’s leading lady and the entire audience by revealing that she works as an adult film star. Even though she’s dealt with some backlash, Stephanie has tried her best to step up to the plate for Bryson in her daughter’s absence.

So, what happened with Bryson’s mom? “I came home one day, she moved everything out of the apartment without telling me,” Robert said about his ex on the show. “So that’s how that pretty much ended, but I’m glad that happened because if it didn’t happen, I would’ve never met [my fiancée] Anny.”

Fortunately, Stephanie also has a great support system, having confirmed that her husband, Ben, totally approves of her career. “Without him, I’d be nothing,” she told 90 Day Fiancé fansite Reality Replay. “He has never once given me grief about my work.”