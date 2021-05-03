Couple goals! Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney made a rare PDA-filled appearance in New York City on Sunday, May 2. The 30-year-old actress looked stylish as she walked around the city holding hands with her art dealer hubby, 36.

The Hunger Games alum paired black high-waisted shorts with a white graphic tee, black sandals and a bucket hat. She carried a designer bag in her right hand while her dazzling wedding ring could be seen on full display on her left hand. Cooke, for his part, also opted for a casual look. He paired khaki pants with matching Vans sneakers, a white shirt and New York Yankees hat. The duo both wore black face masks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In Touch confirmed in October 2019 that the Academy Award winner and her long-term love officially tied the knot after nearly one-and-a-half years together. Months before the ceremony, a source told Life & Style that close friend Kris Jenner helped Jennifer plan the star-studded event, which included appearances from the KUWTK star and Amy Schumer, among others. “She’s been tight with Kris for years, and she’s helping her with ideas on the venue, fashion, guest list and even her bridal party,” the insider said in March 2019.

JD Images/Shutterstock

Although the Winter’s Bone star likes to keep her personal life under wraps, she opened up about her relationship with Cooke during a June 2019 appearance on the “Naked With Catt Sadler” podcast. “He’s the greatest human being I’ve ever met. He really is, and he gets better. I started with the basics. How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind? He’s just the one,” Jennifer gushed at the time. “He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney.”

The pair started dating in June 2018 and got engaged six months later in February 2019. One year after tying the knot, Jennifer chatted about home life with her husband during an appearance on the “Absolutely Not” podcast in October 2020.

“I’m married and I have slumber parties like once a week. My friend came over [last night] and it was not planned, but she ended up spending the night and we slept in my bed and my husband slept in our guest,” the blonde beauty joked. “I am actually a complete homebody and the laziest person who’s ever lived. Like Cooke’s biggest joke with me, he’s like, ‘Oh, you want to go directly back to the apartment babe?’ Or like, ‘Oh no, you have to stay in bed again today.'”

