Is Chelsea DeBoer (née Houska) being a little hasty with her hangouts? The Teen Mom 2 star was slammed by fans after she posted a photo showing her and daughter Aubree hanging out with a crowd of friends amid the coronavirus outbreak. None of the pals pictured were wearing masks or keeping their distance — and some commenters were more than a little concerned.

“Forget we’re in an epidemic, Chelsea?” one of the MTV mama’s followers asked, adding an eyeroll emoji. “Social distancing, ladies,” added another with the nauseated face. A third chimed in, “The lack of social distancing in this photo is disgusting.”

South Dakota, where Chelsea lives, never officially asked residents to quarantine — and states that did go on lockdown are starting to open back up. But the 16 and Pregnant alum likely isn’t sweating what strangers think about her parenting. After all, this isn’t the first time Chelsea, 28, faced hate for how she chooses to raise her kids.

In August 2019, the 16 and Pregnant alum was called out for letting Aubree, 10, wear hoop earrings to school. Some haters thought the jewelry made the preteen look too grown-up while others deemed the choice in earrings unsafe for the playground. In June, the mom of three dealt with similar pushback from fans after she revealed Aubree had braces.

That’s when Chelsea had enough — and she clapped back at the negativity. “I had my braces on in 6th grade until 8th grade, got them put back on in 12th grade and now my top teeth have moved,” one Instagram troll wrote. “I refuse to get my 10-year-old braces yet.” The Teen Mom star was unimpressed. “OK!” she shot back. “You don’t have to!”

Not everyone’s a critic. Costar Kailyn Lowry revealed she counts on Chelsea to share some expert advice when she’s not sure what to do. Before revealing the news about baby No. 4, Kail was particularly anxious — and her castmate was there for her when times were tough. “I literally will text Chelsea and be like, ‘How do you stay private? How should I do this? Like what do I do?’” Kail told fans on her Instagram Story in February.

It sounds like Chelsea’s got plenty of pals she’s keeping in contact with, whether they’re long-distance or close to home.