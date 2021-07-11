Mommy and daddy gettin’ down! Pregnant Cardi B got a little NSFW while dancing with her husband, Offset, at daughter Kulture’s third birthday party in New York City on Saturday, July 10.

All eyes were on the hip-hop power couple as they took over the dance floor at the party. While Kulture played with a balloon off on the side, the couple whined — with Cardi grinding against her husband — as the crowd of family and friends cheered them on.

Instagram (2)

The “Up” rapper, 28, wore showed off her pregnancy curves in a fitted pink mini dress featuring a crisis cross halter top, which came with a matching pink tulle skirt that she wore for her entrance to the bash. The Migos rapper, 29, looked dapper in a white, long-sleeved button-down shirt, a navy blue vest and matching dress pants.

The “Type S–t” rappers — who are expecting baby No. 2 together — went all out for their little girl’s birthday. The festivities started with Kulture wearing a beautiful pink princess gown as she sat in a horse-drawn carriage with her mom and dad. Once she arrived at the venue, Kulture made her grand entrance while riding a white pony.

“How beautiful! Oh my goodness!” the Bronx native exclaimed as she showed off the petting zoo that was set up for guests outside of the party.

The guest of honor made her way through the crowd holding her dad’s hand as mom followed behind, documenting the moment via her Instagram Story. Once at the entrance, Kulture was greeted by a princess wearing a beautiful yellow gown, and she escorted the toddler into the party through a tunnel full of colorful balloons.

Inside were several tables for guests and fun kids activities like a bounce house, a ball pit with a slide, as well as face paint, watercolor painting and dress up stations and a mini bowling alley. Several princesses were also stationed inside to entertain the children and pose for photos.

Guests noshed on seafood, including a crab leg tower. Sweets included a tiered birthday cake decorated in fondant and a stacked dessert table featuring two chocolate fountains. The adults enjoyed drinks and dancing to music from a live DJ.

The Hustlers star and the “Bad and Boujee” rapper seemed as in love as ever as they prepare to welcome their second child together. The A-list duo announced their pregnancy on June 27 at the BET Awards, seven months after calling off their divorce.