Olivia Plath is seemingly back on the dating scene after her split from Ethan Plath.

“In 2023 I told my bestie Danielle that I wanted to go on a date with someone who saw me for who I am — a coffee addicted bibliophile,” Olivia, 25, wrote via Instagram Stories on January 13. “I wanted a date where we got coffee and then bought some books from a local book store instead of dinner,” she continued her caption, which was written over a photo of two books.

The Welcome to Plathville star concluded her post with, “Manifestation into reality,” followed by a laughing emoji. “Can’t wait to read these.”

The reality star’s ​apparent dating news came less than three months after she confirmed her split from estranged husband Ethan, 25. The couple announced they had called it quits after five years of marriage via separate Instagram statements on October 27, 2023.

“I’ve already begun my journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding and I know that is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life,” Olivia’s statement read, in part. Her message, which continued by thanking Ethan for the “good times” they had together, ended with Olivia “wishing the best” for her ex.

In Ethan’s statement to fans, he explained that while he and Olivia both gave their relationship “all [they] had,” they were “constantly pulling each other in opposite directions in life with different goals.” He concluded his message with well wishes for Olivia, writing at the time, “I care for her deeply and always will.”

Some viewers believed that infidelity may have been involved in Ethan and Olivia’s decision to divorce. The speculation only grew after Ethan’s younger brother Micah Plath made a cryptic comment about the couple during his October 30, 2023, appearance on Watch What Happens Live — just days after they announced their split.

When host Andy Cohen asked Micah, 22, to address the rumors that his brother had cheated on Olivia, Micah hesitated before replying, “No, I would honestly say it would most likely be the other way around.”

However, Olivia’s sister and fellow Welcome to Plathville cast member, Lydia Meggs, shut down the cheating rumors about her sister once and for all during a December 4, 2023, appearance on “The Sarah Fraser Show.”

”I can tell you for a fact that Olivia didn’t cheat on Ethan,” Lydia, 23, said during the podcast, adding, “As far as if there was cheating in the marriage, you would have to ask her, but she did not cheat on Ethan.”

Fans of the reality show will likely get a chance to follow the next steps in Olivia’s love life onscreen. During a December 7, 2023, Instagram Q&A session, Olivia answered whether she will continue to appear on the hit TLC series in the wake of her split, with, simply, “Yes.”