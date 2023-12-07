Welcome to Plathville star Olivia Plath is making the most of the changes in her life following her split from Ethan Plath. Since deciding to end their marriage, the reality star revealed she relocated. So, where does Olivia currently live?

Where Does Olivia Plath Live?

Olivia opened up about her decision to move to Los Angeles while participating in a Q&A via her Instagram Stories in December 2023.

“I moved to Los Angeles earlier this year for a fresh start while I figured out where I wanted to put down roots,” she explained, adding that she has had a “lovely” time “learning to surf, making new friends, enjoying the scenery and weather.”

The TLC personality continued, “I needed some time to take deep breaths and figure out some internal things.”

While Olivia has been enjoying her time in California, she said it is not her “permanent” home. “I’ve always wanted to live in California and couldn’t before, so I decided to do that now while I can,” she added.

Where Else Has Olivia Plath Lived?

Olivia has lived in several states before she moved to California. While she was born in Virginia, she lived in Cairo, Georgia, with Ethan during the early days of their marriage.

However, their location caused tension in their marriage after Olivia admitted she didn’t want to live in the small town.

“I really want to live in a bigger city, I really want to be more stimulated,” Olivia told Ethan during season 3. He made it clear he wasn’t on the same page when he responded, “As long as I’m with you, I’m probably not ever going to come back to the environment that I like.”

Despite their disagreement, they seemingly found common ground and moved to Tampa, Florida, during season 4 with his sister Moriah Plath and her brother Nathan Meggs.

In September 2022, Olivia revealed that they were “about to make a big move” to Minneapolis, Minnesota. She revealed they hoped the move would “bring more joy, health and fun” into her marriage and life.

“I think that’s gonna be a really big make-it-or-break-it thing,” Olivia said about their decision to relocate during an October 2023 episode.

Not only did the pair view it as a chance to save their relationship, but it also gave them the opportunity to spend more time with Ethan’s grandparents.

“My grandparents love [Olivia] so much,” Ethan said during the episode.

TLC

Olivia added about Barry Plath’s parents, “From day one of our marriage, they’re the people who have claimed me as family, who have been there for Ethan and I both. And we have felt that all along, but when it’s, you know, 1,000 miles away, it’s just not the same as experiencing it on a day-to-day basis.”

When Did Olivia Plath and Ethan Plath Split?

Following months of rumors that the pair called it quits, Olivia confirmed that she and Ethan broke up after five years of marriage in October 2023.

“Ethan and I have decided to go our separate ways,” she wrote via Instagram. “I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever – but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn’t know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself. 7 years later, I’ve already begun my journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding and I know that is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life.”

Olivia continued, “There were good moments and I want to remember and honor those. We fell in love as children and are going our separate ways as adults. Wiser, older, and braver. We will be okay. Thank you for the good times, Ethan. I wish the best for you.”