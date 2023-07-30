Trying to tell us something? Welcome to Plathville star Ethan Plath shared a message touching on “regrets” amid rumors he split from wife, Olivia Plath.

“It has been my experience in life that few things are heavier to bear than regret,” Ethan, 25, wrote via Instagram alongside a carousel of photos that tagged him outside a local coffee shop in Minnesota on Saturday, July 29.

Underneath the photo, TLC viewers were quick to question his relationship status with Olivia, 25, asking if they were still together.

“I don’t see a ring,” one user wrote. Meanwhile, another added, “You should take Olivia out of your profile [photo at the] top of the page as she took you out of hers. I wish you both well.”

While the Welcome to Plathville stars have been the subject of divorce rumors, they seemingly shut down rumors that they’re headed for separation when they ​were spotted ​attending a dinner party together.

Olivia took to her Instagram Stories on July 20 to share a group photo that included her, Ethan, and a group of friends enjoying an outdoor dinner. The TLC star didn’t reveal details about the occasion and only captioned the post with a heart hands emoji.

The post marked the first occasion Olivia and Ethan appeared in a photo together since rumors began to swirl, speculating that they called it quits. Whispers of a potential split between the reality TV couple first ignited in June after Olivia’s sister, Sophia Meggs-Robert, commented on a YouTube video regarding the Plaths and their connection to the controversial Duggar family documentary, Shiny Happy People, which was released that same month.

“I’m Olivia’s sister. Olivia and Ethan are in the middle of a divorce. And season 5 should be out very soon,” Sophia alleged in the since-deleted YouTube comment. She did not expand on her remark and the estimation of her sister’s marriage has since been taken down.

However, Olivia quickly responded to the rumors and her sister’s comment specifically, writing in an Instagram comment on June 22, “Sophia is my younger sister, but her and I have a very distant/strained relationship due to our worldviews and reactions to the ultra-religious world we were raised in. Subsequently, she actually isn’t a reliable source when it comes to my personal information as she doesn’t know about my personal life. There is a lot of speculation going around, but if Ethan and I had something to share, we would. Thanks!”