Take out your history books. Pink slammed online critics who claimed she was shading Christina Aguilera after she discussed what it was like working on the hit song “Lady Marmalade” alongside the Burlesque star.

“Y’all are nuts. Xtina had s–t to do with who was on that song. If you don’t know by now – I’m not ‘shading’ someone by telling it over and over and over what actually happened,” Pink tweeted on Saturday, February 18.

The rehashed drama began the day before the “So What” vocalist ranked her “most iconic” music videos during a TikTok video with BuzzFeed. Pink, 43, put “Lady Marmalade” – which also featured Mya, Lil’ Kim and Christina, 42, – at the bottom of the list because it “wasn’t very fun to make.”

“It was a lot of fuss and there were some personalities,” she continued, before noting that Mya and Lil Kim were “nice.”

Although she did not mention Christina, fans took her comment as a dig and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

Photo by Hahn Lionel/ABACA/Shutterstock

The Pennsylvania native continued her response via Twitter by admitting she is “zero percent interested” in the “f–king drama” and is “a little busy selling.”

“And by selling – I mean tickets and albums and bake sales and s–t,” she tweeted.

Pink concluded her series of tweets by reminding fans, “Also – I kissed Xtinas mouth. I don’t need to kiss her ass.”

While some critics are adding fuel to a now un-lit fire, this wasn’t the first time Pink talked about her negative experience collaborating on the 2001 hit single, which won a Grammy the following year.

The “Funhouse” artist first shared the behind-the-scenes drama during a 2009 VH1 special of “Behind the Music.” At the time, Pink claimed that label executive Ron Fair made the experience a nightmare by favoring Christina.

“He didn’t say hi to any of us and said, ‘What’s the high part? What’s the most singing part? Christina’s going to take that part,’” she recalled at the time. “And I stood up, and I said ‘Hi. How are you? So nice of you to introduce yourself. I’m Pink. She will not be taking that part. I think that’s what the f–king meeting’s about.’”

As for Christina, she shared her side of the story a decade later during a 2019 appearance on Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen. The “Dirrty” singer deemed Pink as “intimidating” and claimed she was “heckling” her “behind the director.”

She explained, “I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ But that’s what she did back then. She’s a different person now.”