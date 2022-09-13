The queens are fighting. Christina Aguilera unfollowed Britney Spears on Instagram after the “Toxic” singer body-shamed her backup dancers on Tuesday, September 13, according to reports by Page Six and Daily Mail.

Britney posted a Rodney Dangerfield quote via Instagram that stated the only way to look thin is to “hang out with fat people.” The “Hold Me Closer” artist didn’t stop at the controversial post, as her caption added more fuel to the fire.

“I wish I could have chosen the nannies for my children … my dancers … I mean if I had Christina Aguilera’s dancers I would have looked extremely small. I mean why not talk about it??” she said via Instagram on Monday, September 12. “Don’t you think my confidence would have been a bit better if I could choose where I lived, ate, whom I called on the phone, dated and who was on stage with me,” she continued.

“It’s hard sometimes now I see how much of my womanhood was stripped away at that time and every person sat back and didn’t say a thing!” she added before noting that she will continue discussing topics others would “never” talk about.

Fans quickly swarmed the comment section, advising the Grammy-award-winner to delete the post as it was insensitive and harsh. Some online users were calmer, as one wrote, “No need to put another woman down to feel better about yourself. Focus on your healing.”

However, others were more heated over the post. “This is so toxic. Gotta pass on this one…yikes,” one online follower wrote, while another commented, “This is rude. I’m disappointed, Britney.”

Hour after the initial post, the “Baby One More Time” singer followed up on her initial message, claiming she didn’t mean to shade the Burlesque actress or her dancers.

“By no means was I being critical of Christina’s beautiful body, it is what it is!!! I flew to see her show once and the main thing I noticed was the difference of our people on stage!!!” Britney captioned a photo of two angels in a separate Instagram post. “By no means did I even mention Christina, look at my post !!! I was inspired by her show and she is a beautiful woman of power … Thank you @xtina for inspiring me!!!”

“To be honest, I’m not trying to be critical of anybody. What I posted is a projection of the insecurities I deal with all the time as a result of how my parents and the media have treated me,” she continued in the caption. “I would never intentionally body shame anybody because I know what it feels like … I struggle with this because of how I feel about myself, not because I hate how anybody looks … I feel like my family knew I was insecure and people were trying to purposefully feed into this insecurity by not letting me have a choice in the people who were on stage with me. I appreciate you all being understanding with me as I figure out this new life I’m living!!!”

The Crossroads actress and Christina have had an ongoing feud for decades. Both the pop icons started their careers as members of the Mickey Mouse Club, alongside Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling and JC Chasez.

“When someone has been rude to you so many times, it’s like, ‘You know what, Christina, I’m really not about the fake anymore,’” Britney told Blender in 2004, following their snidey back-and-forth comments about one another.

However, after Britney’s conservatorship ended in November 2021, the “Dirrty” singer seemed to be happy for her new chapter in life, noting that she would “love” and be “open to” speaking with the Mississippi native.

“It’s a subject that I definitely want to be careful of because I never want to speak out of turn about somebody that I have so much respect and admiration for. But, I’m so happy [for her].”

Reps for Christina did not immediately respond to In Touch’s requests for comment.