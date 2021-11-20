Calling her out. Britney Spears slammed Christina Aguilera after she seemingly avoided sharing her reaction to the end of the “Stronger” singer’s 13-year conservatorship.

“I love and adore everyone who supported me … but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie!!!!” Britney, 39, wrote via Instagram Story on Friday, November 19. “13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about??? I am the one who went through it !!!! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me thank you… Yes I do matter!!!!!”

The “Lucky” singer shared her scathing thoughts about Christina, 40, in video recording of the “Come On Over” singer on the red carpet at the Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday, November 18. A reporter asked the pop star if she’s had any communication with Britney recently since the end of her conservatorship on November 12, but someone interrupted and said, “No, we’re not doing that today, I’m sorry.”

“I can’t,” Christina said as she was being pulled away. “But I’m happy for her, though!”

In her following Instagram Story post, Britney went on to thank their fellow pop icon Lady Gaga for publicly showing her support. “Thank you @ladygaga for genuinely taking your time to say something so kind. You made me cry!!! I love you!!!” the Louisiana native wrote.

Britney also shared a clip of Gaga, 35, speaking about her while doing press for her upcoming film, House of Gucci. “The way that she was treated in this business was really wrong and the way that women are treated in the music industry is something that I wish will change,” the “Born This Way” singer told ET Canada. “I think she will forever be an inspiration to women.”

Britney and Christina have been working together in the same industry since they were children. The pop starlets costarred on the 1990s revival of The Mickey Mouse Club, alongside other notable names like actor Ryan Gosling, actress Keri Russell and ’NSync singers Justin Timberlake and JC Chasez. While the “Beautiful” singer has not reacted to Britney’s social media shade, Gaga responded via her own Instagram Story.

“Love you @britneyspears. Live your best life [three red heart emojis]. I prayed for the legal system to treat you like a person. You’ve now changed the course for women in this industry forever,” the “Bad Romance” singer gushed. “You stood up for yourself and were so brave. Thank you [folded hands emoji].”