Piers Morgan Thinks the Royals ‘Could Be Hiding Something’

Rumors about Princess Kate Middleton’s whereabouts continue to swirl and after ​her recent Photoshop fail, Piers Morgan thinks it’s possible something suspicious is going on behind the scenes.

“Kate needs a break, I agree, but it was their decision to release this photograph and it’s led to even more conspiracy theories,” Piers, 58, told OK! Magazine on Thursday, March 14. “On one level [the edited picture] could be trivial — she could be fine and doing well and tried to do something to correct the conspiracies and got it wrong — or it could be that they’re hiding something.”

The English journalist continued, “Why is Princess Catherine, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, spending time hunched over ​Photoshop, making amateur edits of official portraits, when they literally have servants to do that? Most baffling of all, why not edit in the missing wedding ring?”

Piers also wondered if the photo “was actually taken last week” and “if it was so awful [it needed editing], why not release one of the other photos from the archives they never released?”

The former host of Britain’s Got Talent was close with Princess Diana and ​is often thought of as someone who has access to insider information regarding the royal family.

Piers continued, “I’ve been told some stuff that, if even half of it is true, it’s pretty alarming what is happening. I don’t know what to believe, nor do any of us. ​We’re not there.”

Max Mumby / Getty Images

The photo in question was released on Sunday, March 10, and showed Kate, 42, sitting in a chair surrounded by her and Prince William’s three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. However, internet sleuths began to uncover areas in the image that seemed to have been edited and hours later several news outlets received a “kill notification” to remove the image.

“Clients please be advised that the following story has been killed and should no longer be used,” the notification read, per a screenshot shared via X. “At closer inspection it appears that the source has manipulated the image. No replacement photo will be sent.”

However, the photo remained on Kate and William’s official ​social media. The following day, Kate addressed the issue and admitted to altering the photo.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” Kate wrote via the official Kensington Palace X account on Monday, March 11. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”