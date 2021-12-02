Pete Davidson’s sister, Casey Davidson, got roasted by fans about her brother’s relationship with Kim Kardashian after the siblings sat courtside at the Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks basketball game on Tuesday, November 30.

“Caption this,” Casey, 23, wrote via Instagram the following day. The photo she shared showed the comedian, 28, with a big smile as he appeared to be talking to his sister, who was smirking as she listened.

The school nurse “pinned” her favorite reactions, which were mostly about the family’s numerous dogs, but the comments became flooded with jokes about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42.

Courtesy of Flavor Flav/Instagram

“Yeah, now I get a lifetime supply of Skims,” one user wrote. “What does someone even get Kim Kardashian for Christmas?” someone else added. “I bet Kanye [West] wishes he paid for that dinner now,” another follower commented. The quip was in reference to Pete previously revealing he got stuck paying the expensive restaurant bill at Nobu after dining with the “Runaway” rapper, 44, Kim and Timothée Chalamet for Kid Cudi’s 35th birthday in 2019.

Casey did not respond to any comments about Kim, but it’s no secret the KKW Beauty founder and Saturday Night Live funnyman have become one of the most talked about couples this year.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February after nearly seven years of marriage. They share four kids — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

After guest-hosting SNL in October, the reality starlet sparked romance rumors with Pete. Over the weeks, the blossoming couple have been seen hanging out in New York City and even got photographed holding hands in Los Angeles.

For his part, Kanye “is in denial” and thinks his estranged wife’s new romance is “funny,” a source told In Touch in November. “[He] doesn’t believe it’s real … but Kim isn’t telling him everything on purpose.”

However, the Grammy winner has been making public pleas begging to reunite with his wife and bring their family back together.

That being said, Kim’s famous brood is supportive of her new man. “Kris [Jenner] is one hundred percent approves of Kim’s relationship with Pete,” a separate source told In Touch. “She has known Pete for years, trusts him and has even invited him to their Christmas festivities.”

If Kim and Pete’s romance were to continue, the momager, 66, would “love” the King of Staten Island actor to make an “appearance on the Kardashians new Hulu series at some point,” the second source revealed. “Nothing is set in stone, but she thinks he is a great fit for the show.”