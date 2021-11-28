Sunny side up! Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were seen by a tourist on a breakfast date only three days after her estranged husband, Kanye West, made his public plea for her to take him back in his Thanksgiving prayer.

Dutch music journalist Paul Barewijk snapped a few photos with the pair at the Beverly Hills Hotel and posted them to his Instagram on Saturday, November 27. The first image featured Kim, 41, and Paul holding up the peace hand gesture, while the second photo had Pete, 28, and Paul in a similar pose.

The journalist tagged Kim’s Instagram handle and added #onlyinamerica to his caption.

Three days prior, Kanye, 44, made a speech at Los Angeles Mission’s annual pre-Thanksgiving event in Skid Row about his relationship with Kim and their kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

“The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships,” the “Jesus Walks” rapper said on Wednesday, November 24. “We’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I’m here to change the narrative.”

Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

“I have to be next to my children as much as possible,” he added. “I’m doing everything to be right next to the situation. I’m trying to express this in the most sane way, the most calm way possible, but I need to be back home.”

Kanye’s speech came right on the heels of Kim and Pete’s newfound romance. The Saturday Night Live star and the KKW Beauty founder started spending more time together after Kim made her SNL hosting debut on October 9. During the episode, she and Pete portrayed Aladdin and Jasmine and sealed their comedy sketch with a kiss.

“Sparks flew on the set of Saturday Night Live,” an insider exclusively told In Touch on November 6 after confirming they were indeed dating. “Kim never expected this”

After finding out about his estranged wife’s new man, a second source told In Touch Ye had “a real problem with them being an item.”

“Kanye has known Pete for years,” the insider added on November 8. “They’d meet up for dinner or lunch when Pete was in L.A., call each other and that kind of thing. I’d say they were more acquaintances than good friends, but that doesn’t stop Kanye from feeling stabbed in the back by Pete.”