Paris Jackson Gives Herself a Tattoo While Quarantining at Home Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

She’s got talent! Paris Jackson showed off her tattooing skills on Tuesday, May 12. The 22-year-old gave herself some new ink while quarantining at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The blonde beauty let her followers see her at work by sharing some behind-the-scenes footage of her process on her Instagram Stories. It’s clear she takes sanitation seriously, as the model wore gloves while drawing the intricate swirl design under her left pinky toe with the tattoo gun. As her pal behind the camera captured her artistic genius, “Yellow Bike” by Pedro The Lion played in the background.

This is far from Paris’ first tattoo. The songstress has several designs throughout her body, including a sunflower and a wolf. Many of her tattoos have a special meaning to her like the cover of her dad Michael Jackson’s 1991 album “Dangerous.”

Prior to testing out her tattoo skills, Paris got some more ink at a Los Angeles shop before the coronavirus lockdown. “A light from the shadows [shall spring],” read the art placed on her neck.

The free spirit loves to have fun with body art and experiment with fashion — similar to her late father. She is extremely passionate about art and uses it as an outlet for creativity. “Art should comfort the disturbed and disturb the comfortable,” read a reposted message she shared in November 2019.

But tattooing isn’t Paris’ only form of creative expression. She and her boyfriend, Gabriel Glenn, started their own band called The Soundflowers in 2018. The two often post videos debuting their latest songs on social media. Most recently, she gave fans a glimpse of their newest tune “Eyelids” on May 5.

Aside from performing their music together, it appears Paris and Gabriel have a very strong emotional bond. She posted a tribute to her man for his birthday on May 2. “Happy birthday to my best friend in the whole wide world. My favorite symphony,” she wrote on a series of photos of the couple. “Here’s to another trip around the sun,” she concluded with a red heart emoji.

One thing is for sure, Paris is a true artist.