Courtesy Danielle Busby/Instagram

Exploring the great outdoors! Adam and Danielle Busby revealed they’re taking daughter Blayke and the quints on their “first family RV trip” as they shared new photos on Wednesday, July 29. Posting snaps from their drive and a “campfire night” they hosted for the big kids, the OutDaughtered stars took their fans along for the ride with them.

“Visiting the most amazing RV park with the fam for the next few days,” Adam, 38, captioned a photo of his six daughters feeding some of the local animals. “We can’t wait to do some more exploring tomorrow, if only I can get their minds off feeding the chickens and ducks, though …”

Blayke, 9, and quints Ava, Olivia, Hazel, Riley and Parker, 5, were clearly enjoying their time splashing around in the water and hanging out on hammocks nearby. “I caught a cute little mermaid at the island,” the father of six wrote on a photo of daughter Olivia, a.k.a. Lulu. “So much fun today at [Sons Island] today!” mom Danielle, 36, captioned her own shot.

This isn’t the only trip the Busbys have taken this summer. Recently, the parents also left their kids at home as they jetted off to Mexico for their anniversary in mid-July. However, the move wasn’t exactly popular with some of their fans. An RV trek might be relatively safe amid the coronavirus crisis, but flying to another country comes with a lot of risks.

When fans saw that Adam and Danielle were lounging poolside at a resort as they took a “break to social distance from Texas,” they were quick to speak up. “Seems a bit risky when everyone is staying home for vacation,” one commenter wrote. “Stay home – what do people not understand about only doing what is essential? Oh my gosh, it’s so exhausting to watch!” a second added. A third chimed in, “If everyone starts thinking like you guys then agglomerations will start again. Nobody likes this, but it’s not vacation time.”

While Adam is no stranger to clapping back, he didn’t let the criticism get to him. Instead, he had bigger things to focus on — like working on his tan and snapping selfies with his hot wife. Now that they’re onto vacation No. 2, it seems like the Busbys are still making the most of summer rather than letting a global pandemic get them down.