Oprah Winfrey and Bestie Gayle King Pose at 2024 Grammys

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King found each other at the 2024 Grammys and the besties looked fabulous! The TV personalities ​posed for twinning photos and flashed dazzling reactions.

The stars came out during music’s biggest night, including Jay-Z and Beyoncé, who made a surprise appearance after the show started. Blue Ivy Carter joined her parents and walked on stage with her dad when he accepted the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award.

“Thank you very much. I used to say it was a sippy cup for Blue, but Blue’s grown up now she doesn’t take sippy cups. And she has her own Grammys,” the “Empire State of Mind” rapper, 54, said of his daughter.

Jay-Z went on to slam the Grammys for their lack of diversity and shared times he boycotted the award show before addressing Beyoncé, 42, who was sitting in the audience.

“How far we have come with Will Smith, The Fresh Prince winning their first Grammy in ’89 and boycotting, because it was not televised. And then they went to a hotel to watch the Grammys. I don’t even understand, it was not a great boycott,” Jay-Z said as he kicked off his acceptance speech. “I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year. So, even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that. The most Grammys – never won Album of the Year. That doesn’t work. When I get nervous, I tell the truth.”

Miley Cyrus was the first Grammy recipient of the evening. The former Disney star, 31, took home the trophy for Best Pop Solo Performance for her smash hit “Flowers” – which happens to be her first-ever Grammy. Mariah Carey presented the “Used to Be Young” singer with the award and Miley gushed over her idol.

“This M.C. is going to stand by this M.C. because this is just too iconic,” Miley said during her acceptance speech. “Oh my god, I just got stuck in the rain and traffic and thought I was going to miss this moment. And I could have missed the award — that’s fine — but not Mariah Carey! I just saw you at the Hollywood Bowl. It was everything.”

Miley returned to the stage to perform her hit “Flowers” for the first time and had the audience burst out in laughter in her prerecorded intro video. “I thought about it this morning as I was rehearsing, like ‘Why am I doing this?’ Oh, yeah! For me!” she said of the reason she agreed to perform at the Grammys. “That’s actually the most honest answer I can give you.”