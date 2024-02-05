Jay-Z had something to say when he took the stage to accept the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the 2024 Grammys on Sunday, February 3. Despite receiving the honor as an influential Black music creator, the rapper threw shade at the award show in defense of his wife, Beyoncé Knowles, who was also in attendance

“I don’t want to embarrass this young lady but she has the most Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year,” Jay-Z, 54, pointed out, as Beyoncé, 42, watched from the audience. “So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that. The most Grammys. Never won Album of the Year. That doesn’t work.”

While Bey appeared a bit uncomfortable as she watched her husband, Jay was joined by their eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, 12, on the stage. The youngster looked all grown up in a strapless white dress as she proudly stood by her famous dad’s side. Meanwhile, Beyoncé looked fashionable in the crowd while wearing a white hat and black and white ensemble. She took photos with various stars as she mingled with other attendees.

Jay-Z’s speech continued, “Some of you gonna go home and feel like you’ve been robbed. Some of you may get robbed. Some of you don’t belong in the category.” The crowd audibly gasped at that last comment, to which Jay replied, “When I get nervous I tell the truth.”

After seemingly confused reactions from the crowd, Jay-Z wrapped his speech up by concluding, “Outside of that, we got to keep showing up. Keep showing up until they give you all those accolades you feel you deserve. Until they call you chairman. Until they call you genius. Until they call you greatest of all time.”

Getty

The proud dad also made sure to point out that Blue is a Grammy winner. She took home the award for Best Music Video in 2021 for her work on her mom’s hit song.

While none of the Carters were nominated at the show in 2024, they certainly have a history at the Grammys. Beyoncé’s history-making moment came at the show in 2023, when she took home four awards and officially became the most awarded artist in Grammys history. She has a total of 32 Grammy wins throughout her illustrious career. The “Halo” singer and her husband are also tied for the most Grammy nominations of all-time with 88 each.