Beyoncé and Jay-Z are in the building! The A-list couple shocked the world by making a surprise appearance at the 2024 Grammy Awards, as Jay received the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, bringing daughter Blue Ivy up to the stage with him.

Beyoncé, 42, was rumored to be performing at the 2024 award ceremony after Australia’s version of The Today Show tweeted in early January that the songstress was expected to perform a tribute to late icon, Tina Turner, who died after a long illness in her home near Zurich, Switzerland.

However, a representative for the “Dance For You” artist confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month that she wouldn’t be taking the stage.

It wouldn’t have been the first time that the songstress belted out a Tina Turner hit as the pair previously graced the stage together at the 2008 Grammys, giving an explosive performance of “Proud Mary.”

Beyoncé’s appearance at the Grammys follows her making history in 2023 as one of the most highly decorated artists of all time — taking home her 32nd Grammy award last year. However, the “Naughty Girl” artist missed accepting her first award of the night after arriving late to the ceremony due to traffic.

Upon her eventual arrival later that evening, host Trevor Noah announced that the “Queen is officially in the building.”

“I’m surprised that traffic could stop you,” the comedian joked as he presented the Texas native with her award. “I thought you traveled through space and time.”

The camera showed the host greeting Bey as she sat at a table with her husband, 54.

Beyoncé won her first Grammy in 2001 with the girl group Destiny’s Child after they picked up awards for both Song of the Year and Best R&B Performance by a duo for their single “Say My Name.” Over the years, Beyoncé has been nominated a whopping 88 times and is currently tied with Jay-Z as the most nominated artists of all time.

“There may be more failures than victories. Yes, I’ve been blessed to have 24 Grammys,” she gushed during an emotional 2020 commencement speech. “But I’ve lost 46 times. That meant rejection 46 times.”

“Please don’t ever feel entitled to win. Just keep working harder,” she continued. “Losing can be the best motivator to get you even bigger wins.”