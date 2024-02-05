Oprah Winfrey Struts Her Stuff at the 2024 Grammy Awards! See Photos From Her Night Out

She looks like a billion bucks! Oprah Winfrey stepped out at the 2024 Grammy Awards, and looked dazzling while cheering on the biggest names in music.

The former talk show host, 70, stunned in a sparkly black gown and a slicked-back pony tail as she sat alongside best friend Gayle King at the Sunday, February 4, event.

Oprah is a mainstay during award season, and she has plenty to celebrate in 2024. The famed interviewer was one of the creative minds behind the musical film release of The Color Purple, producing the award season contender with Scott Sanders, Quincy Jones and Steven Spielberg. She famously starred in the original film in 1985, continuing to prove that her imaginative talent knows no bounds.

Keep scrolling to see Oprah’s red carpet arrival.