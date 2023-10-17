Olivia Wilde responded to backlash she faced after commenting on the attention surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance.

“I meant no harm,” Olivia, 39, told paparazzi as she left a farmer’s market in Studio City, California, on Sunday, October 15, according to a video shared by the Daily Mail. “It’s obviously a comment on how much attention gets paid to stupid things.”

The Don’t Worry Darling director set the record straight after she made headlines for seemingly throwing shade at Taylor, 33, and Travis, 34, after reports began to circulate in September that they’re dating. Earlier this month, Olivia reshared a post via her Instagram Stories that read, “I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist.”

While Olivia didn’t share any additional context about the post, the original poster, Katja Herbers, added in the message, “Taylor would join her scientist at an end fossil fuels rally and the world would be saved.”

Olivia was likely alluding to how powerful Taylor’s influence can be in the Instagram Stories post. Just hours after she attended the Kansas City Chiefs game on September 24, Travis’ jersey sales reportedly increased by 400% percent.

While the Tron: Legacy actress insisted she wasn’t throwing shade at Taylor, many fans took to social media to weigh in on how authentic her response was. “You meant no harm but your comment says otherwise,” one person commented. Another added, “Keep Taylor out of your irrelevant mouth go plants some trees.”

However, others defended Olivia and insisted she wasn’t making a dig against the “Enchanted” singer. “I don’t think she was criticizing Taylor,” someone else chimed in. “I think she was talking about how much attention people gave to Taylor’s dating life.”

Taylor’s love life has always made headlines, and her current romance with Travis seems to have gotten everyone talking.

Travis revealed he was interested in Taylor when he admitted he failed to give her his phone number on a friendship bracelet during a July stop on her Eras tour. By September, the Ohio native hinted that he and Taylor were in touch when he announced he invited her to watch him play at Arrowhead Stadium.

The “Cruel Summer” singer shocked fans by taking him up on the offer, and she even enjoyed the game with his friends and mother, Donna Kelce.

Gotham/GC Images

Taylor has gone on to support Travis at more games, while they have even started participating in PDA during their outings. Most recently, the couple couldn’t keep their hands off of each other when they attended the Saturday Night Live afterparty in the early hours of Sunday, October 15, after they both made surprise appearances during the season 49 premiere.

“Travis and Taylor seemed to really be enjoying each other, even kissing throughout the night,” the insider told Life & Style about the date night. “Everyone was in a great mood and having a great time. Taylor was seen chatting it up with the night’s musical guest, Ice Spice, and her friends.”