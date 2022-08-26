The highly anticipated film Don’t Worry Darling has become the subject of speculated drama, including backlash against director Olivia Wilde and her relationship with lead actor Harry Styles, her apparent debate against Shia LaBeouf and even a rumored feud between Olivia and lead actress Florence Pugh.

The House alum and the “Sign of the Times” artist met in late 2020 on the set of the psychological thriller. After filming concluded, the couple were spotted in public on a few occasions, just months after Olivia, 38, and ex Jason Sudeikis, who share kids, Otis and Daisy Sudeikis, split after nearly nine years together. On April 26, Olivia was infamously served with legal documents regarding a custody petition over their two children from the Ted Lasso star while promoting Don’t Worry Darling onstage at CinemCon.

Although a rep for Jason, 46, publicly claimed that “he had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered,” Olivia addressed the incident in an August 26 interview with Variety.

“It was my workplace,” she told the outlet. “In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack. It was really upsetting. It shouldn’t have been able to happen. … I hated that this nastiness distracted from the work of so many different people and the studio that I was up there representing. To try to sabotage that was really vicious.”

When it came to her newfound relationship with the former One Direction singer, Olivia and Harry, 28, reportedly faced online criticism from a portion of his fan base.

“That obviously doesn’t make me feel good,” the “Watermelon Sugar” crooner told Rolling Stone in August, referring to the apparent attacks against Olivia. “It’s obviously a difficult feeling to feel like being close to me means you’re at the ransom of a corner of Twitter or something.”

Perhaps an even more dramatic rumor involved Olivia and Florence, 26, with a report claiming that the two women were at odds with one another because of Olivia’s romance with Harry and due to an alleged pay gap between the Hawkeye star and the England native.

“There has been a lot out there that I largely don’t pay attention to. But the absurdity of invented clickbait and subsequent reaction regarding a nonexistent pay disparity between our lead and supporting actors really upset me,” Olivia told Variety. “I’m a woman who has been in this business for over 20 years, and it’s something that I have fought for myself and others, especially being a director. There is absolutely no validity to those claims.”

The Booksmart director continued, “Listen, I’m not asking for any sort of pity. My life is extraordinary. I’m thrilled with my life. But I do wish, for the betterment of society in general, that we would all disengage from a cycle of bullying and hatred. We’ve just lost empathy, and we just don’t give people the benefit of the doubt — specifically women. We just assume the worst from women, and I don’t know why.”

However, the turmoil didn’t end there. After Olivia claimed that she had fired Shia, 36, from the project before casting Harry, the Transformers actor shared a message to Variety that he had allegedly emailed to her, denying that he was let go from the movie.

