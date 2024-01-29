Welcome to Plathville star Olivia Plath seemingly slammed her estranged husband, Ethan Plath, in a rare NSFW confession.

“I’m hooking you all up with vibes!” Olivia, 25, shared her latest partnership, the Bellesa AirVibe, which is advertised as the brand’s “most innovative” sex toy, via Instagram on Sunday, January 28. “EVERYONE who signs up to my giveaway will receive either a free toy or a gift card!”

Underneath the photo, one fan joked, “And it doesn’t expect you to cook three meals a day!”

In response, Olivia seemingly hinted toward her ex-husband, 25, writing, “And it actually makes me c-m.” Fans were quick to applaud the reality TV alum for her openness, adding supportive laughing emojis under the comment.

Courtesy of Olivia Plath/Instagram

The Welcome to Plathville star’s rare comment about her sex life with Ethan comes three months after they confirmed their split in October 2023. The couple announced they had called it quits after five years of marriage via separate Instagram statements, though trouble had seemingly been growing between them for months.

“Ethan and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Olivia, who tied the knot with Ethan in 2018, wrote in a lengthy statement on Instagram. “I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever – but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn’t know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself. 7 years later, I’ve already begun my journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding and I know that is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life.”

Ethan shared his own message, captioning the post, “It just didn’t work between us.”

“Olivia and I have parted ways,” the Georgia native wrote via Instagram. “It seemed we were constantly pulling each other in opposite directions in life with different goals. I wish Olivia the best in the future ahead. I care for her deeply and always will.”

Initially, fans suspected infidelity had a role in their split as Ethan’s younger brother Micah Plath made a cryptic comment about the former couple during his October 30, 2023, appearance on Watch What Happens Live — just days after they announced their intentions to divorce.

Host Andy Cohen asked Micah, 22, to address the rumors that his brother had cheated on Olivia and the Welcome to Plathville star hesitated before replying, “No, I would honestly say it would most likely be the other way around.”

Months later, Olivia’s sister Lydia Meggs defended her against the cheating allegations in a December 2023 interview, telling host Sarah Fraser, “I can tell you for a fact that Olivia didn’t cheat on Ethan.”

“As far as if there was cheating in the marriage, you would have to ask her, but she did not cheat on Ethan,” she explained on “The Sarah Fraser Show” podcast.