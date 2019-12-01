Her big comeback. Olivia Jade Giannulli returned to YouTube on Sunday, December 1, for the first time since her mother, Lori Loughlin, and her father, Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted on federal charges for their alleged involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal back in March. The 20-year-old took to the video platform with her first post in about nine months, titled: “Hi, again.”

“Hi everybody, it’s Olivia Jade. Welcome back to my YouTube channel. Obviously, I’ve been gone for a really long time and as much as I wish I could talk about all of this, it’s really hard for me to say this, just because I know that it’s something that needs to be addressed,” she told her viewers as she spoke directly to the camera. “It’s just, unfortunately, which is also why I didn’t know exactly when I should come back to YouTube. But the reason for that is cause I’m legally not allowed to speak on anything going on right now.”

She went on to give fans some insight into her thought process and how she decided it was time for her to return to YouTube — and she admitted she was conflicted.

“A part of me is like, ‘Should I come back to YouTube right now?’ Cause it’s been so long and I actually really, really miss it. Like, I genuinely miss filming. I feel like a huge part of me is just not the same because this is something I’m really passionate about, it’s something I really like to do,” Olivia continued. “But I also didn’t know, I debated for like seven or eight months. I was like, ‘Well, if I can’t talk about it, is there a point in coming back and not being able to say anything?’ I want to come back because I want to come back, there’s no point in me just talking for 10 minutes to the camera about how I wish I could say something when I really can’t. So I’m going to leave it at that.”

She went on to set the tone for the rest of her uploads going forward. “Thank you so much for your patience or if you’ve stuck around for nine months just waiting, I really appreciate it. This is the best I can do and I want to move on with my life and not trying to be a selfish way. Ah, it’s so hard cause I’m not trying to like, make this about me or like, how I’ve been cause it’s not the point of this,” Olivia added. “Though, I’m terrified to make this video and come back, I know that I also want to start taking smaller steps in the right direction for people that have been DMing and asking me. Moral of the story is, I’ve missed you guys so much and I’m just really excited to start filming again and uploading and I really hope you enjoy the vlog.”

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Fans immediately flooded the comments, and most of them seemed sympathetic towards the content creator. “I can feel her pain in her voice. It’s like she’s trying to ask us for permission to come back to YouTube,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “Throughout everything going on, this takes a lot of courage and strength to do. Everyone has their battles and hardships in their lives, so proud of you for doing this,” with three sparkling heart emojis.

As In Touch previously reported, Olivia’s parents, Lori, 55, and Mossimo, 56, were indicted in March on “conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud” charges. Lori and Mossimo allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling 500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters [21-year-old daughter Isabella and 20-year-old daughter Olivia] designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — there by facilitating their admission to USC.”

Lori and Mossimo were arrested on March 12, but they were released after appearing in federal court on $1 million bond. In April, they pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering charges. But in October, the United States Department of Justice added additional charges — including conspiring to commit federal program bribery. Lori and Mossimo pleaded not guilty in November to the new charge. Insiders previously revealed to Us Weekly that Lori is currently working with her defense team to prepare for her next court hearing. They are each facing up to 60 years in prison.