‘Tis not the season. Isabella Giannulli and her sister, Olivia Jade, are “dreading” the holidays amid their mother Lori Loughlin’s legal battle for her alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal, a source tells In Touch exclusively. The Fuller House alum is facing up to 45 years in the slammer when she goes to trial in 2020, but insiders told us there’s a chance she could end up incarcerated earlier than expected if she gets a plea deal.

“Christmas is usually a family affair for Lori — it’s obviously going to be very different this year if she’s behind bars. Olivia and Isabella are saying it’ll be miserable and in some ways they’re dreading it,” the insider tells In Touch exclusively about how the siblings are handling the ordeal. “Lori’s facing years in prison so Christmas may never be the same again.”

“The girls are desperately trying to stay strong, put on a brave face and get on with their lives, but it’s not easy. While most of their friends are going to holiday parties and having fun, they’re struggling to get into the Christmas spirit of things.”

RHTY/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock

There’s been no shortage of drama surrounding the family over the past several months. Back in March, Lori, 55, and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted and arrested because they allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team.” Isabella and Olivia reportedly never participated in crew, and yet it facilitated their admission into the prestigious school.

Mossimo and Lori later pleaded not guilty to all of the charges against them.

In October, Lori and Mossimo’s legal strife continued as the stars were accused of conspiring to commit federal program bribery when they allegedly bribed USC employees, so they could guarantee their children had a spot at the university.

CJ Gunther/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Even though Lori will plead not guilty to the additional charges, the actress is worried she’ll be spending Christmas in an orange jumpsuit. “She doesn’t want to be separated from her family, especially this time of year, and wishes she’d taken a deal in the beginning like Felicity Huffman,” another source told In Touch exclusively, noting how the Desperate Housewives alum only served 11 days after she pleaded guilty to the charges against her.

The insider added, “This all could have been behind Lori already.”