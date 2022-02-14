Committed to her craft! Nadya Suleman, widely known as “Octomom,” taught her children about the importance of mental health in a rare new video.

The media personality, 46, revealed that she educates her 14 kids on “various topics” every week and encourages “them to openly express their thoughts and feelings” in the caption of her Instagram post on Sunday, February 13.

Courtesy of Nadya Suleman/Instagram

“As a family we call this, ‘Let’s talk about it.’ This week, we discussed the detrimental effects of quarantine on mental health, and how this impacted student behavior at school. Families have had to cope with inordinate stressors,” Nadya, who also goes by the name Natalie Suleman on the social media platform, continued amid her homeschooling session. “Consequently, kids returned to school exhibiting ‘out of control’ behaviors, such as disrespecting authority, aggression, violating fellow students’ boundaries, PTSD, depression, substance abuse, feelings of powerlessness and more.”

Nadya detailed some of their hour-and-a-half discussion within the clip, talking about how to protect themselves emotionally in all sorts of environments, including the “actions we take to teach people how we want to be treated.”

“Most importantly, I emphasized how essential it is to assertively set boundaries, which indicates what behavior is acceptable or unacceptable, and sets limits on what behaviors one will tolerate,” the California resident concluded her caption, giving a call-to-action to fans. “Do any of you kind followers have any topics you would like us to talk about? #LetsTalkAboutIt #OpenHonestCommunication.”

Last week, Nadya’s youngest kids — the octuplets — turned 13 and celebrated their milestone birthdays. In honor of the special occasion, she took her children to a bowling alley and stopped by a local park in Laguna Niguel for a fun outing.

It was now more than a decade ago that she gained international attention for welcoming eight babies in one delivery back in January 2009, earning herself a spot in the Guinness World Records.

Mediapunch/Shutterstock; Inset Courtesy of Nadya Suleman/Instagram

Nadya has stepped out of the limelight for the most part now, but one thing is for certain: she loves to share content with her family, such as a video of her brood ringing in New Year’s 2022, as well as other signature holidays.

“Head chefs Noah and Nariyah served the most delicious Christmas dinner,” the proud mom gushed in December 2021, raving over her kids’ passion for cooking.

“You are all growing into some of the most kind, humble, grateful and loving human beings I have ever known,” Nadya wrote in her recent 13th birthday tribute. “Each of you possess rare and unique characteristics, and are unlike any other child of your age, particularly in our society today. You are selfless, altruistic, non-materialistic, and loving, fearing, followers of God … I do not know what I could possibly have done to deserve being blessed so bountifully. I love you.”