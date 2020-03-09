Having fun! Nadya Suleman (a.k.a. Octomom) shared a sweet new photo showing four of her children hanging out together on Sunday, March 8. The kids were all beaming while enjoying the sunny weather over the weekend.

“Creative kids with their ‘fire pit’ and Nariyah’s baby snail🔥🐌 #PoorMaliyahGotMomsFeet,” the proud mom, 44, wrote in the caption.

Nadya — who is also widely recognized as Natalie Solomon/Suleman — has been posting more often on social media as of late, giving her followers a glimpse of what her life is like behind closed doors. After seeing the latest photos of her precious brood, one fan expressed how proud they are of her accomplishments.

Courtesy of Nadya Suleman/Instagram

“You really showed those haters by raising such smart, beautiful kids,” the fan wrote. “Makes my heart happy.”

People have seen her trials and tribulations over the years, and several have commended her ability to stay positive and rise above her troubles.

Nadya gave birth to her octuplets back in 2009, and at the time, she had already conceived six other children through IVF, making up her beautiful family.

On March 2, the “fitness fanatic” took to Instagram to set the record straight about some swirling rumors. Nadya addressed the speculation that she has “stolen tax payers dollars” for “plastic surgery,” claiming that is not true at all.

Courtesy of Nadya Suleman/Instagram

“My family, friends and I laughed this lie off for YEARS due to its ludicrousness,” the brunette beauty clarified. “In response to you insecure, impressionable ‘haters’ I am multiracial and have always been ‘different’ or unusual looking.”

Nadya confirmed she only had three plastic surgery procedures; breast implants in 2003, lip injections in 2008 and a tummy tuck in 2009. “I needed none as I looked far better BEFORE,” she added in the caption.

Despite the hardships she faced, the Fullerton, California native managed to overcome countless obstacles and raise some amazing kids.

The star prides even herself on feeding her children nutritious and delicious meals regularly. In January 2020, she opened up about her own fitness journey and how it impacts her role as a parent.

“Working out consistently has been a priority for decades, as this provides me the mental and physical strength, stamina, and endurance to be the best I can be, particularly as a mom,” she dished.

She’s leading by example!