O.C. living! “Octomom” Nadya Suleman has been raising her 14 kids in California after making headlines for welcoming her octuplets in 2009. The media personality resides in a modest three-bedroom townhouse, dishing about the kids’ upbringing in a rare 2018 interview.

Each of the siblings help out around the abode, Nadya shared with the New York Times that December, noting the kids also assist with cooking to keep up with their growing to-do list. At the time, the Fullerton native talked about her own rise to fame, revealing she has been writing a book for more than a decade.

“That’s why I want to do this interview,” she explained. “I’ve been writing this manuscript since graduate school.”

Nadya has been preparing to go public with her life story after speaking out about her dreams of having a family following the birth of her octuplets: Nariyah, Isaiah, Maliyah, Jeremiah, Noah, Josiah, Jonah and Makai, many years ago. By the time of their arrival, she had already welcomed six other children via IVF. Her octuplets weighed between 1 pound, 8 ounces and 3 pounds, 4 ounces when they were born.

“All I wanted was children. I wanted to be a mom. That’s all I ever wanted in my life. I love my children,” she said on the Today show weeks after giving birth to the octuplets, who were all from the same sperm donor. “I’m providing myself to my children. I’m loving them unconditionally, accepting them unconditionally. Everything I do, I’ll stop my life for them and be present with them. And hold them. And be with them. And how many parents do that? I’m sure there are many that do, but many don’t. And that’s unfortunate. That is selfish.”

The Suleman octuplets are now teenagers, and Nadya commemorated their exciting 13th birthdays by going to a local park and bowling alley to celebrate.

“You are all growing into some of the most kind, humble, grateful and loving human beings I have ever known,” she gushed on social media. “Each of you possess rare and unique characteristics, and are unlike any other child of your age, particularly in our society today. You are selfless, altruistic, non-materialistic, and loving, fearing, followers of God. I have never seen children who love and want to serve others, (particularly those less fortunate), so boldly and confidently like each and every one of you do. You are not followers of this shallow world, but of a God that created and loves you unconditionally. I do not know what I could possibly have done to deserve being blessed so bountifully. I love you.”

