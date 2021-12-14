North West Isn’t Afraid to Shade Kim Kardashian: All the Times She Roasted Her Mom

The shade is real! North West is never afraid to roast mom Kim Kardashian, and they’ve had some funny moments over the years.

Of course, kids can be brutally honest, and North doesn’t let her mom get away with much. In April 2020, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had a relatable parenting moment while trying to do her makeup via Instagram.

“Can I wash my hands?” North asked while crashing Kim’s video. “Can you do it in the other room? I don’t want to get this all wet, sweetie,” the mom of four responded, asking her eldest to use a different bathroom in their sprawling Calabasas home.

A clearly frustrated Kim looked at the camera and candidly told fans, “I’m hiding in the guest room, you guys. I’m hiding in the guest room because my kids will not leave me alone.”

Apparently, the celebrity kiddo overheard her mom and shouted from off-camera, “Hey, that’s mean!”

“North, can I please just do my little tutorial? It’s all I want to do — is one little fun thing for myself,” Kim begged.

The KKW Beauty founder has a hilarious relationship with North and shared what some of their behind-the-scenes disagreements look like during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“Every time I get into some kind of disagreement with my daughter North, she thinks this is a dig to me, and she’ll say, ‘Your house is all ugly, it’s all white. Who lives like this?’” the billionaire mogul said. “She just thinks it, like, gets to me. And it is kind of mean, because I like my house.”

That being said, when it comes to parenting, the Skims founder acknowledged, “Everyone’s winging it … Just wing it. You’ll figure it out.”

Although the mother-daughter duo aren’t afraid to challenge each other, it’s clear they are incredibly close and even share a joint TikTok account.

An insider told Life & Style North and dad Kanye West “have the same personality” and are both “creative, fun, funny, strong-willed and disciplined.” Kim and the “Runaway” artist also share kids Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

“Ever since North was little, she has been very sure of herself,” added the source. “She likes to pick out her own clothes — much to Kim’s dismay — and can be very persistent but also has that sweet, ensuing personality, like Kanye.”

It’s no secret North is super creative, and she even performed at the Yeezy Season 8 fashion show, which took place during Paris Fashion Week in March 2020.

The source gushed that North is Kanye’s “little muse,” adding, “Whenever he’s working on something or has an idea for a new project, he always runs them by North.”

Keep scrolling to see all the times North roasted Kim over the years!