Fans have gotten to know Nikki Hall during her appearances on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, though she is more than just Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio’s girlfriend. Keep scrolling to find out Nikki’s net worth, how she makes money and more.

What Is Nikki Hall’s Net Worth?

Nikki has an estimated net worth of $220K, according to several outlets.

What Is Nikki Hall’s Job?

The Los Angeles native is a model and social media influencer.

Her most notable partnership is with the clothing brand Fashion Nova, which she regularly models for and promotes with her 589K Instagram followers.

How Else Does Nikki Hall Make Money?

In addition to working as a model and influencer, Nikki had made money during her reality TV career.

She made her reality TV debut as a contestant on Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny in 2019, while Nikki has continued to appear on MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation since she began dating Pauly in June 2020.

Are Nikki Hall and Pauly D Still Together?

Nikki and Pauly first met when she competed on season 1 of Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny. While Pauly ended the first season single, Nikki returned for season 2 in June 2020 to give their romance another try.

Fans began to speculate that Pauly and Nikki were living together in October 2020, though the father of one did not confirm their relationship status until January 2021. “Through this pandemic, I’m full of surprises — I grew myself, I grew a beard and I got a girlfriend,” he told In Touch at the time.

“Nikki and I, we left Double Shot with a connection, and we rebuilt that connection on Double Shot 2. It’s pretty crazy how my relationship has grown,” he continued. “This whole quarantine thing has been a blessing and a curse. It pulled a tour away from me, but it brought me closer together with my relationship with Nikki.”

As their relationship continued to heat up, Nikki started appearing on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation alongside her boyfriend. However, fans began to speculate that there might be trouble in paradise when Nikki stopped appearing on the show during season 6 in 2023.

Arlene Richie/Shutterstock

Nikki and Pauly have not commented on the status of their relationship or why she’s no longer on the MTV show, though some fans pointed out that her absence might be linked to her feud with Angelina Pivarnick.

During season 5, Nikki found herself in the middle of a fight between Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina over a social media post. After Angelina poured water on Vinny and splashed Nikki in the process, the fashionista responded by pouring water all over the Staten Island native. Angelina escalated the fight by throwing a glass of red wine at Nikki, who then poured an entire bottle of wine on Angelina.