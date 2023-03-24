Dropping hints? Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio’s girlfriend, Nikki Hall, let her Instagram caption do the talking on Friday, March 24, commenting on “loyalty” amid her absence from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“Loyalty is a core value that should be nurtured and developed in all of us,” Nikki, 30, wrote alongside a gorgeous photo of her posing in a black dress and full glam. “It serves as the foundation of strong relationships, and encourages us to be trustworthy and dependable.”

The MTV personality’s post comes as fans grow excessively worried about her relationship status with Pauly D and her future on the hit reality show. She has not yet appeared in the ongoing season 6 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, and the remaining trailers for the forthcoming episodes also don’t feature her.

“Where is Nikki from #JerseyShoreFamilyVacation, I have yet to see her on any episode and that is NOT sitting well with me,” one fan wrote on Twitter amid her absence, with another adding, “Did Nikki and Pauly break up? She’s disappeared…”

Courtesy of Nikki Hall/Instagram

Amid the chorus of comments praising Nikki’s natural beauty in her latest Instagram post, even more fans expressed how much they’ve missed seeing her on their screens. “No longer watching [Jersey Shore: Family Vacation] … Nikki is not there,” one Instagram commenter wrote. “Will we be seeing you on this season?” asked another, to no reply.

Nikki has yet to comment on her absence, leading some fans to wonder if her nasty fight with Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick during season 5 is to blame. Still, others question if she and Pauly – who met on his and Vinny Guadagnino’s reality dating show, Double Shot at Love – have called it quits.

After pumping the brakes on their romance after season 1 of the show, Nikki and Pauly decided to give their relationship a shot during season 2, albeit they wanted to take things slow. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, however, Pauly and Nikki quarantined together in Las Vegas.

“Through this pandemic, I’m full of surprises — I grew myself, I grew a beard and I got a girlfriend,” Pauly told In Touch during a January 2021 interview of his relationship with Nikki.

As of publication, Nikki and Pauly have yet to publicly comment on the status of their relationship, though Nikki did post a video on TikTok in September 2022 calling the Jersey Shore star her “muse.” In the time since, Pauly has dedicated much of his social media activity to his music career.

Reps for Pauly D and Nikki did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.