Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion seemingly took aim at each other with diss tracks — “Big Foot” and “Hiss,” respectively — ​in January 2024, fueling rumors that the two rappers were in a heated feud. However, they collaborated in the past and appeared to be friendly at one point. What happened and why is there drama between them?

Were Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion Friends?

Nicki and Megan were a powerful duo in August 2019 when they released one of the summer’s hottest tracks, aptly titled “Hot Girl Summer.” The song, which also featured Ty Dolla $ign, reached No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It looked like the start of a beautiful friendship, as Megan revealed that she was a longtime fan of Nicki’s.

Even when Megan collaborated with Cardi B — Nicki’s longtime rival — on “WAP” in August 2020, it didn’t appear to affect the “Savage” rapper’s friendship with the “Super Bass” hitmaker. Nicki showered Megan with praise in an interview with Variety at the time.

“One of my favorite things about Meg is her desire to further her education. It’s so important for women to feel inspired to achieve goals outside of social media, where the focus is usually placed on their bodies or who they’re dating at the time,” she said. “Women are more than just baby mamas, and we can continue to prove that by being goal-oriented, bettering ourselves and being independent. Megan is the perfect example that we can have fun and be smart at the same time.”

Megan reaffirmed that her relationship with Nicki was OK after the Cardi collab in a November 2020 interview with Chicago’s 107.5 WGCI. She revealed that their friendship hadn’t “changed.”

“I feel like women, we really do know how to coexist and we really do know how to not be catty, so despite popular Internet opinion, that’s really not the case.”

By January 2021, however, something did seem to change.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

When Did Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion’s Feud Start?

While it’s unclear what exactly led to Nicki and Megan’s alleged feud, fans noticed in January 2021 that the “Starships” singer had unfollowed the “Body” rapper on Instagram. Megan then did the same to Nicki.

In May that year, Nicki seemingly took the first jab at Megan on her song “Seeing Green.” She rapped, “One Margarita pizza with Parmesan and garlic. These bitches thirsty I can see why they alcoholics.” Many fans speculated that this was in reference to an alleged incident where someone, possibly Megan, forced Nicki to drink alcohol while she was pregnant, which Nicki later talked about in September 2022.

“Imagine telling someone you didn’t want to drink because you were, at the time, possibly pregnant. Because you were actively having a baby,” Nicki said on her Apple Music show Queen Radio. “Imagine if that person said, ‘Oh girl, you can go to the clinic [for an abortion].’“

While Nicki did not name Megan at the time, fans speculated that she was the person in Nicki’s story and alerted her to it on Twitter. Megan responded by saying that it was a “LIE.”

Gotham/Getty Images

What Did Nicki Minaj Say About Megan Thee Stallion in ‘Red Ruby Da Sleeze’?

In March 2023, Nicki seemingly took another jab at Megan in her song “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.” She rapped that she didn’t “f–k with horses,” leading some fans to believe she was referring to Megan. Additionally, the song mentioned “Dorito bitches,” which might have been a reference to Megan’s Doritos commercial at the Super Bowl in 2022.

What Did Megan Thee Stallion Say About Nicki Minaj in ‘Hiss’?

After months of silence, Megan appeared to fire back at Nicki and husband Kenneth Petty in her song “Hiss,” released on January 26, 2024.

“These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law,” she rapped, referring to the law that requires information about registered sex offenders be made public. This was seen as a jab at Petty, who became a registered sex offender after he was convicted of raping a minor in 1995. Petty and his female victim were both 16 years old at the time. He served four years in prison for the offense.

“I don’t really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y’all don’t want me to start/ Bitch, you a p–sy, never finna check me/ Every chance you get, bet your weak ass won’t address me,” Megan continued.

Nicki Minaj Responds With ‘Big Foot’

Nicki’s responses to the song were anything but subtle. Minutes after “Hiss” was released, she teased a song now known as “Big Foot” — which appeared to reference Tory Lanez shooting Megan in the foot in 2020 — and slammed her former friend on Instagram Live.

“You bringing up 30-year-old tea from when this man was a 15-year-old child. You bringing up 30-year-old tea cause no man will ever f–king love you, and lying on your dead mother,” Nicki said of Megan, whose mom died in 2019.

Nicki also called Megan a “disgusting serpant” on X, as well as a “pathological and manipulative liar.”

“Big Foot” was then released on January 29, 2024. This time, there was no doubt Nicki was rapping about Megan.

“This lil’ beggin’ whore talkin’ ’bout Megan’s Law/ For a free beat, you could hit Megan raw (Ooh)/ If you a ghostwriter, party in Megan jaw/ Shots thrown, but I still ain’t let Megan score/ Bad bitch, she like six foot, I call her Big Foot/ The bitch fell off, I said, ‘Get up on your good foot,’” she sang.

Megan has yet to publicly respond to “Big Foot.”