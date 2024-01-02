Nicki Minaj left many fans disappointed when she refused to sing her hit song “Starships” at a New Year’s Eve show in Miami on Sunday, December 31. The rapper was performing at the club E11EVEN when the beat to the popular 2012 song came on and fans started singing along, only for Nicki to quickly have the DJ stop the music.

“Hold on,” she told the crowd. “Psych, psych, psych, psych.” She was met with a chorus of boos. “I don’t perform that song no more, y’all,” Nicki, 41, explained. “I don’t like it! What do you want me to do?” She also referred to “Starships” as a “stupid song” before continuing her set as the boos continued.

In addition to the reaction from the crowd, Nicki also faced some backlash on social media for slamming the song. However, many fans also backed her up for her decision and said they’ll be just fine without hearing “Starships” live anymore. “Nicki has performed ‘Starships’ at least 345689 times in her career it’s time to let it go,” someone pointed out.

“Starships” was the lead single off of Nicki’s second studio album Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded. The song had major mainstream success and peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Despite the track’s popularity, the Trinidad and Tobago native has been open about how she feels about it years later. While appearing at a conference in 2020, she admitted, “I hate ‘Starships.’ I mean … ew. ‘Starships are meant to fly?’ I’m like, ‘Why did I do that?’ I really think that every time I hear it.”

“Starships” isn’t the only song that Nicki can’t stand anymore. “[I regret] so much of my discography,” she said. “I wish I had never recorded ‘Anaconda.’ I like the video but … ugh. My first ever solo song on Billboard was ‘Your Love.’ To this day, I like the video, but I hate the song.”

In a recent interview Nicki also opened up about another one of her biggest regrets: plastic surgery. “I guarantee you, if you change anything on your body and do anything surgical and all this, you’re going to – more than likely, not definitely, more than likely – look back one day and say, ‘I was just fine the way I was,’” she said. “That’s what happened to me. I could not believe even some of the photos that I didn’t love.”