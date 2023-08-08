Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was handed down a guilty conviction and sentence in connection with shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet in July 2020. The musician – whose real name is Daystar Peterson – originally faced 23 years behind bars, leaving listeners with questions about what he did to the “Savage” singer.

What Did Tory Lanez Do to Megan Thee Stallion?

Megan – real name Megan Pete – testified during Lanez’ December 2022 trial that she was leaving a July 12, 2020, party hosted by Kylie Jenner with friend Kelsey Harris and her bodyguard when she admitted to Harris that she had an intimate relationship with the rapper. The confession led to an argument, as Harris was said to have had feelings for Lanez. The confrontation escalated to the point where Pete got out of her SUV and Lanez began shooting at her feet, yelling, “Dance bitch!”

Pete was immediately taken to the hospital by responding police officers and underwent surgery to remove bullet fragments. As part of Lanez’s trial, she shared just how deeply impacted her mental health was by the incident.

“I feel disgusted, I feel dirty, my own partner is embarrassed. I wish [Lanez] had just killed me, if I knew I would have to go through this torture,” she said.

Harris, meanwhile, testified on Lanez’s behalf and claimed that he didn’t shoot Pete, but her testimony was countered by prosecution with an audio recording of Harris saying, “He was shooting the gun.” A text message between Harris and Megan’s manager was also taken into account, as it said, “Help. Tory shot meg. 911.”

DJ JOHNSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Was Tory Lanez Found Guilty?

Lanez was charged and later found guilty by a jury on December 23, 2022, of three felonies: assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

How Long Will Tory Lanez Be in Prison?

The rapper was originally facing 23 years behind bars, while prosecutors asked for a 13-year sentence after his father and fellow rapper Iggy Azalea pleaded for mercy in his case. On August 8, 2023, Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Pete.

What Has Megan Thee Stallion Said About Tory Lanez?

The hitmaker didn’t appear in court during Lanez’s sentencing, but rather had a victim impact statement read on her behalf by Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta.

ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“Since I was viciously shot by the defendant, I have not experienced a single day of peace. Slowly but surely, I’m healing and coming back, but I will never be the same,” she wrote, adding that she struggled with the decision to come to court in person. Ultimately, she “simply could not bring myself to be in a room with Tory again,” asking the judge to impose a severe sentence and not see her absence from court as a sign of indifference.