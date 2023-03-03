Throwing shade? Nick Minaj dropped her latest single “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” on Friday, March 3. Just hours after the song was released, fans took to social media to speculate that the lyrics called out Megan Thee Stallion. Keep scrolling to find out why fans think the song is about Megan.

Is Nick Minaj’s ‘Red Ruby Da Sleeze’ About Megan Thee Stallion?

The speculation is linked to a line of the song, in which Nicki, 40, raps, “I don’t f–k with horses since Christopher Reeves.” The lyric references the late actor, who was paralyzed after falling off a horse in 1995.

Some fans believe that Nicki is referring to Megan, 28, by using the “horse” reference because “stallion” is part of the “Sweetest Pie” hitmaker’s rap name.

Meanwhile, others argued that rapping about Christopher’s accident is also a jab about Megan because he was paralyzed the same year she was born.

Later on in the song, Nicki seemingly references Megan again when she sings, “That .40 cal make ’em dance like a go-go.”

Several fans wondered if the lyric was referring to when Tory Lanez shot Megan in the foot in July 2020. In December 2022, the “Say It” rapper, 30, was found guilty of three felonies stemming from the incident, including assault with a semiautomatic firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. His sentencing trial is scheduled for April 10.

Additionally, police reportedly found a .40 caliber Glock 22 on the scene where the shooting occurred. During the trial, Megan testified that Lanez told her to “dance, bitch” before shooting her in the feet.

Why Are Nicki Minaj and Meghan Thee Stallion Feuding?

Nicki and Megan appeared to be on good terms when they collaborated on the 2019 song “Hot Girl Summer.”

However, the rappers seemingly had a falling out when Megan worked with Cardi B on “WAP” in 2020. Nicki and Cardi famously don’t get along and often call out each other in their songs.

Many of Nicki’s loyal fans viewed Megan and Cardi working together as a betrayal to the “Super Bass” singer, though Megan implied she should be allowed to work with both women during a 2019 interview with iHeartRadio.

“I really hate the fact that [people do that]. It’s really like a lot of the fans,” the Texas native said at the time. “They really make it seem like you’re picking sides. I really, really, really like both of them. They’re two different people, two different rappers. It’s not even the same. I feel like we need to stop trying to compare them.”

Nicki continued to fuel feud rumors when she released a remix of “Super Freaky Girl” in August 2022, which happened to be the same weekend that Megan dropped her album Traumatize.

In the remix, she added the line, “Tell that goofy, get a chair / she was cocky, I could swear / ‘Till my old tape sold more than your album / drop a tear.” After the song’s release, several fans took to social media to wonder if the line was a reference to Nicki’s Beam Me Up Scotty mixtape selling more copies than Megan’s Something For Thee Hotties.

Shutterstock

In Megan’s song “Gift & A Curse,” she raps the lines, “Fix your face, b—h / you hurt, hurt, hurt / all that talkin’ ain’t making me nervous / Feelin’ yourself, put down them perkys.” While Megan hasn’t confirmed that the lyric is shading Nicki, some fans think it’s a reference to the “Bang Bang” singer’s 2014 song, “Feeling Myself.”

What Has Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion Said About Their Feud?

Both Nicki and Megan have kept relatively quiet about their feud. Meanwhile, they have not set the record straight when it comes to the fan speculation that they don’t get along.