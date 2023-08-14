Megan Thee Stallion has broken her silence after Tory Lanez was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison after he shot her.

“F—k all my haters. None of the s—t you was doing or saying broke me,” Megan, 28, said during her performance at Outside Lands Festival on Sunday, August 13. “None of that s—t y’all was doing or saying to the hotties broke them.”

She continued, “I want all the hotties to put they muthaf—kin’ middle finger up, right now.”

Meanwhile, Lanez, 31, took to Instagram on Thursday, August 10, to insist he had been “wrongfully convicted.”

“I have never let a hard time intimidate me,” he wrote. “Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will. This week in court I took responsibility for all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved. That’s it.”

The statement continued, “I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do. … This is nothing but another moment where my back is against the wall and I refuse to stop fighting till I come out victorious. Tough times don’t last, tough people do.”

A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge sentenced Lanez to a decade behind bars on Tuesday, August 8, after he shot Megan in the feet in July 2020. He previously faced 23 years in prison, while prosecutors asked for a 13-year sentence.

Lanez – whose real name is Daystar Peterson — was found guilty during a December 2022 hearing of three felonies: assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Prior to the sentencing, Lanez’s father, Sonstar Peterson, told Judge David Herriford on August 7 that music became the “The Color Violet” rapper’s only solace after he lost his mother in 2021. “I don’t think anybody ever gets over that. But his music became his outlet,” he told the court because he apologized for his outburst when Lanez was convicted. Meanwhile, Iggy Azalea also took the stand to ask that her friend receive a sentence that was “transformative, not life-destroying.”

Megan — whose real name is Megan Pete — had Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta read a victim impact statement read to the court. “Since I was viciously shot by the defendant, I have not experienced a single day of peace. Slowly but surely, I’m healing and coming back, but I will never be the same,” she wrote.

The “Sweetest Pie” rapper admitted she struggled over if she should issue the statement in person, though ultimately decided she “simply could not bring myself to be in a room with Tory again.” She then urged Judge Herriford to impose a stiff sentence and insisted her absence was not a sign of indifference.

During the initial trial, Megan testified that the shooting occurred as they were leaving a party at Kylie Jenner‘s house on July 12, 2020, with her friend Kelsey Harris and bodyguard. After noting that Lanez and Harris had an intimate relationship, Megan said the two women got into an argument after Harris said she had a “crush” on the “Say It” rapper. The fight escalated to the point where Megan and Lanez became critical of each other’s careers. Megan said she got out of the SUV and Lanez started shooting at her feet as he yelled, “Dance bitch!”

Shutterstock (2)

Following the shooting, the Texas native was rushed to the hospital, and she underwent surgery to remove bullet fragments from her limbs.

Harris also testified during the hearing and spoke on behalf of Lanez, claiming that he didn’t shoot Megan. However, the prosecution countered with an audio recording where she was heard saying, “He was shooting the gun.” Harris also texted Megan’s manager at the time, stating that they needed “help” because “Tory shot Meg.”