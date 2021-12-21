Nick Cannon Celebrates Daughter Powerful Turning 1 With Winter Themed Party

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell pulled out all the stops while celebrating their daughter Powerful Queen’s 1st birthday with a winter wonderland-themed party.

The duo put together a festive bash complete with “Snow in L.A.,” some sledding fun, an appearance from Santa Claus and plenty of Christmas decor.

Nick, 41, and Brittany, 34, share a 4-year-old son, Golden, who was present at the soiree, in addition to their daughter. The Wild ‘N Out star is also dad to 5-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir shared with Abby De La Rosa as well as twins Moroccan and Monroe, 10, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

The All That alum and Brittany welcomed their baby girl in December 2020. “The best gift ever,” the new mom gushed in an update after their daughter’s arrival. “We have been surprised with … A GIRL!!!!! Powerful Queen Cannon came this week [at] perfect timing for Christmas. So much more to share. All I can say is that Nick was my rock through the most intense yet empowering natural water birth. It was nothing but POWERFUL Merry Christmas!!!!! THANK YOU, GOD.”

In August 2021, Nick received some somber news that his infant son Zen shared with Alyssa Scott was diagnosed with glioma, a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer. Nick later revealed that his 5-month-old died in an emotional statement on The Nick Cannon Show, noting they cherished every moment with him.

Last week, the Drumline actor debuted a new tattoo in honor of baby Zen as he remains a committed father to all his kids. “That’s actually my rib right there. Last night, I got the opportunity to go get a tattoo of my son Zen as an angel on my rib. I’m still all bandaged up,” Nick shared. “It was a lot of pain but so well worth it … to forever have my son right here as my rib, right here on my side as my angel.”

The comedian made sure to thank fans for their kind words and support amid his grieving process, adding, “I’ve seen so much love, y’all. More love than I probably ever experienced. Even in the mix of a loss, I got to say thank you to y’all.”

Scroll through the gallery below to go inside Powerful’s 1st birthday bash.